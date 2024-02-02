Bernhard Langer to potentially miss Masters after tearing Achilles, surgery

Two-time Masters winner and all-time PGA Tour Champions win leader Bernhard Langer will be out of action for an extended period after tearing his Achilles tendon on Thursday and having surgery to repair it on Friday.

In a statement, the German legend confirmed his injury and his recovery plans.

"Yesterday, during training exercises in Boca Raton, I tore my Achilles tendon," Langer said Friday. "I will have surgery today to repair the injury, which will cause me to miss time playing competitive golf as I recover.

"Throughout my career, faith and family have been my bedrocks, providing me strength and guiding me through difficult times. I will lean on both as I work towards a return to competition. I appreciate everyone’s support during this time, and I look forward to seeing the fans and my fellow competitors back on the course soon."

Langer had spoken on Wednesday at the media day for the Chubb Classic, the PGA Tour Champions event for which he was preparing to win for the sixth time and for the third year in a row. In that tournament last year, played in the Naples area, Langer tied Hale Irwin's long-standing PGA Tour Champions win mark at 45 titles.

Sandy Diamond, executive director of the Chubb Classic, said in part in a statement, "All of us at the Chubb Classic wish Bernhard a speedy and healthy recovery. We look forward to seeing him back on the course soon and at the Chubb Classic in 2025."

The typical recovery time from Achilles tendon repair surgery is 3-4 weeks, followed by several more weeks in a walking boot. Patients are typically able to resume normal activities, including sports in 4-6 months after the surgery.

Langer had announced his intention to make his final Masters appearance this year in April. His injury and recovery, even if a rapid one, will make that difficult.