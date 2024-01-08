2024 Dubai Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds, leading the field.

Tommy Fleetwood is next best on the list at 13-to-2, while Nicolai Hojgaard is at +1200.

Adrian Meronk sits on 16-to-1, while Rasmus Hojgaard and Ryan Fox are both on 18-to-1.

2024 Dubai Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Dubai Invitational, with the DP World Tour heading to the UAE for a super limited-field event. There are just 60 players competing this week, while there are five top-50 players competing.

Rory McIlroy is probably an obvious play here, and there's not a lot of value on him. However, he smokes it in Dubai and feels at home there (as he once lived there).

Yannik Paul is a guy that I perhaps recommend too much, but his ballstriking will almost always put him in a decent spot, including on a course most people know.

Marcel Siem intrigues me here, given he's played since the DP World Tour Championship and finished T-16 in Mauritius.

