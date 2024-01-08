2024 Dubai Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Dubai Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

01/08/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds, leading the field.

Tommy Fleetwood is next best on the list at 13-to-2, while Nicolai Hojgaard is at +1200.

Adrian Meronk sits on 16-to-1, while Rasmus Hojgaard and Ryan Fox are both on 18-to-1.

2024 Dubai Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Dubai Invitational, with the DP World Tour heading to the UAE for a super limited-field event. There are just 60 players competing this week, while there are five top-50 players competing.

Rory McIlroy is probably an obvious play here, and there's not a lot of value on him. However, he smokes it in Dubai and feels at home there (as he once lived there).

Yannik Paul is a guy that I perhaps recommend too much, but his ballstriking will almost always put him in a decent spot, including on a course most people know.

Marcel Siem intrigues me here, given he's played since the DP World Tour Championship and finished T-16 in Mauritius.

2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 350
Tommy Fleetwood 650
Nicolai Hojgaard 1200
Adrian Meronk 1600
Rasmus Hojgaard 1800
Ryan Fox 1800
Thorbjorn Olesen 2200
Jordan Smith 2500
Yannik Paul 2800
Sebastian Soderberg 3500
Thriston Lawrence 3500
Dan Bradbury 4000
Adrian Otaegui 4500
Ewen Ferguson 4500
Hennie du Plessis 4500
Jorge Campillo 4500
Antoine Rozner 5000
Joost Luiten 5000
Julien Guerrier 5000
Marcel Siem 5000
Marcus Helligkilde 5000
Nathan Kimsey 5000
Romain Langasque 5000
Zander Lombard 5000
Grant Forrest 5500
Richard Mansell 5500
Richie Ramsay 5500
Connor Syme 6500
Julien Brun 6500
Tom McKibbin 6500
Calum Hill 7000
Daniel Brown 7000
Daniel Hillier 7000
Guido Migliozzi 7000
Sean Crocker 7500
Jeff Winther 8500
Jens Dantorp 8500
Matthew Southgate 8500
Pablo Larrazabal 9500
Kalle Samooja 11000
Luke Donald 11000
Maximilian Kieffer 11000
Nick Bachem 11000
Adri Arnaus 12500
Callum Shinkwin 13500
Francesco Molinari 13500
Marcus Armitage 13500
Matthew Baldwin 16500
Ashun Wu 20000
Simon Forsstrom 22500
Nacho Elvira 25000
Todd Clements 25000
Hurly Long 35000
Dale Whitnell 50000
Oliver Wilson 50000
Daniel Gavins 75000
Ockie Strydom 100000
Haotong Li 150000
Thomas Bjorn 150000
Ken Weyand 200000

