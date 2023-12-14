Jon Rahm says he is under ‘very strict instructions’: No public events, no interviews until February

Jon Rahm has been given -- and he's adhering to -- instructions not to give interviews or appear in any public events until February 2024, when he will make his LIV Golf debut in Mexico.

Rahm was surprised to learn that media were in attendance at a Wednesday event in Bilbao, Spain, when the reigning Masters champion appeared at the Sociedad Bilbaina to receive the private club's Dama Bilbaina prize in recognition of his golf career and accomplishments, including two major championship wins.

"I didn't think there would be any cameras and that it would be a bit more intimate," Rahm said. He was asked if he would be giving any interviews, and he adamantly said, "No!" according to Reuters.

He explained, "I am under very strict instructions not to do public events, which I have imposed on myself a little bit for myself, and for the change I have given to the world of golf in the last week. There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to."

The 2024 LIV Golf season begins Feb. 2 at Mayakoba Resort in Mexico. LIV Golf contracts have been shown to have clauses restricting a player's ability to speak freely to the media. The clauses require players to obtain LIV Golf approval before such interviews. Without seeing Rahm's contract, it's unclear if that clause is in his contract.

In his remarks to the gathered private club members, Rahm said, "I don't consider that what I do is much different, and that I am more or less important than the rest."

However, Rahm clearly recognizes that his decision to join LIV Golf for a reported guarantee of $300 million has upended the sport and may have changed some public sentiment about him.

He added, "The only thing is that I'm seen on TV right now and that's it... hopefully a little less so in the future."

Rahm won the 2023 Masters Tournament for his second major title, following on from his 2021 US Open breakthrough. The Spaniard finished tied for 18th place in the final FedEx Cup event of the year, the Tour Championship, capping off a year of four wins.