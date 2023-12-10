2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV, streaming

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship final round has been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday in South Africa, meaning the DP World Tour event of 2023 has to go on for another day.

The Monday final round of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is set to begin from Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa, at 9 a.m. local time on Monday, or at 2 a.m. Eastern time in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the tournament from 2 a.m. Eastern time. The coverage can be streamed on Peacock, GolfChannel.com or in the NBC Sports app with a verified subscription.

A total of 68 players remaining in the field have to finish the final round. Under DP World Tour rules, the tournament could be extended to Tuesday in the interest of making sure 72 holes of play are completed.

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel lead the tournament through two rounds on 16-under total. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the next-closest challenger at 13-under total.

All playerss will complete the tournament's final round to determine a winner. If players are tied at 72 holes are completed, a sudden-death playoff will determine the winner.