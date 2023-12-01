What putter is Scottie Scheffler using at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

Scottie Scheffler is making his one and only tournament start of the fall at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, and he's playing Albany Golf Club while using a new putter.

The world No. 1 has been working with putting guru Phil Kenyon since just before the Ryder Cup, and the pair seem to have identified Scheffler had been getting too handsy in his putting stroke because of insecurity about poor mechanics. Now that those things have been straightened out, Scheffler has a plan of action that he's starting to implement this week.

Scheffler is putting this week with a new putter, however, and it's from a company that's not familiar to many golfers.

The 2022 Masters champion is using a putter from Logan Olson Golf, who is a bespoke putter maker that has been rumored to be in the sights of a major equipment manufacturer to make him their Scotty Cameron.

Olson acknowledged that he had been working with Scheffler on Instagram, saying "I first met [Scheffler] in Dallas back in September on one of his off weeks. His impressive awareness to feel and attention to subtlety was incredible to see. After multiple sessions, development, and a lot of machining—something stuck. Wishing him the best of luck this week!"

The Olson putter Scheffler is using is an Anser-style blade which has characteristics specific to Scheffler's game.

Scheffler didn't talk about the putter ahead of the tournament, but the first-round results were positive. Scheffler ranked eighth in the 20-player field in strokes-gained putting, coming out to the positive on the day in terms of the flat stick. Scheffler was 162nd on the PGA Tour in the prior season in strokes-gained putting, so moving into the positive with the combination of a new putter and better mechanics could mean many more trophies for the six-time PGA Tour winner.