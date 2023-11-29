Luke Donald returns for 2025 Ryder Cup as European captain

Luke Donald isn't going anywhere. The former world No. 1 has been announced as the European Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 matches, which will be staged at Bethpage State Park's Black Course on Long Island in New York.

Donald becomes the first repeat European captain in 30 years, since Bernard Gallacher went three in a row in 1991, 1993 and 1995.

The Englishman Donald led Europe to a 16½ - 11½ victory against the United States in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, after stepping in for Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the captaincy when he signed with LIV Golf.

Donald will seek to become just the second European captain to win back-to-back Ryder Cups. Tony Jacklin did the double at The Belfry in England in 1985, followed by a shock win at Muirfield Village in Ohio in 1987.

“I’m delighted and honored to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again," Donald said. "Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands – this is one of these moments.

“I’ve been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed."

In the days after the win in Italy, Donald was asked about potentially continuing in the job. He wasn't sure if he would want to remain as captain for several reasons, including potentially becoming a captain that won one and lost the other. However, Donald appears to savor the opportunity.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European captain to win back-to-back is exciting," he said.

“There is no question that being a captain away from home is a tough task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me. I can’t wait to get another 12-strong team to Bethpage in 2025.”

Donald played in four Ryder Cups, being on the winning side all four times and earning 10.5 points in 15 total matches. His last appearance as a player came in the 2012 Miracle at Medinah, winning the first point on Sunday. He then served as a vice captain in 2018 under Thomas Bjørn, and again for Pádraig Harrington in 2021.