Tiger Woods’ 2024 schedule will look a lot different than his 2023, if Tiger has his way

This week, Tiger Woods is making the first of two tournament starts in December 2023 as he hosts 19 other players, all in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

In a couple weeks, Woods will team up once again with his son Charlie to play in Orlando at the PNC Championship, an event in which the father-son duo have finished runners-up but haven't been able to yet nab the trophy.

This week is the third tournament Woods will play in 2023, and the PNC Championship will be his fourth. However, in 2024, Tiger Woods expects to play much more often.

"I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month," Woods said Tuesday in the Bahamas.

Given that Woods has played a combined half-dozen times in the last two calendar years, that seems a bit ambitious. Still, it sounds like Tiger Woods' 2024 schedule will be more robust because he feels like his body has progressed to the point where he can play 72 holes and recover well.

Woods said in his pre-tournament news conference that his fused ankle feels great and leaves him in no pain. Still, the 15-time major winner isn't pain-free.

"It's more, as I said, I don't have any of the ankle pain that I had with the hardware that's been placed in my foot, that's all gone. The other parts of my body, my knee hurts, my back. The forces go somewhere else," Woods said. "Just like when I had my back fused, the forces have to go somewhere. So it's up the chain.

"As I said, I'm just as curious as all of you with what's going to happen. I haven't done this in a while."

Assuming all goes well in the next two starts, Woods is outlining a schedule that suggests he'll play one big event per month -- but not exactly 12 starts throughout the year.

"You would have to start with maybe at Genesis (Invitational in February) and something in March near The Players," he said. "Again, we have set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that. I think this week is a big step in that direction."