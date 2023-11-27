2023 Hero World Challenge expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Hero World Challenge rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Hero World Challenge preview

The Hero World Challenge is this week, and Tiger Woods once again hosts a 20-player field consisting of the best players in the world. The added good news is that Woods himself is playing in this event, and Will Zalatoris is making his return to competitive golf this week.

Albany has five par 5s on the card, so it can give up a lot of scores if the wind doesn't blow.

2023 Hero World Challenge rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Max Homa: Homa won his last time out in South Africa, and he should clean up pretty well as a player in great current form.

2. Viktor Hovland: Hovland was pretty strong in Dubai, finishing joint runner-up in the season-ending event. He's won this event, too.

3. Scottie Scheffler: Look, Scottie hasn't played all fall. This is a total guess. He could be completely rusty. But he is still world No. 1.

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa had a nice fall, winning the Zozo Championship to get back in the winner's circle again.

5. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz had a bit of a sporadic fall, and he was middle of the pack at the DP World Tour Championship.

6. Justin Thomas: Thomas was active throughout the fall, including top-five finishes at the Fortinet and the Nedbank.

7. Keegan Bradley: Bradley only played once in the fall, defending his Zozo title with a T-19 finish, so that's good?

8. Jordan Spieth: Spieth played the Ryder Cup this fall, and that was it, so who knows whether we'll get good Spieth or the guy that was pretty good in the summer.

9. Brian Harman: Harman finished T-44 at the RSM in his one and only fall start, and that's a common theme among players in this field.

10. Wyndham Clark: Clark did a little globetrotting in the fall, playing in Spain and Japan with mediocre results. Still, been cool to see him traveling to play.