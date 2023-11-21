2023 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Joburg Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds, leading the field.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Branden Grace is at +1800.

Defending champion Dan Bradbury is at 20-to-1, along with Thriston Lawrence.

2023 Joburg Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Joburg Open, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.

Branden Grace has historically cleaned up in South Africa, but Dean Burmester was probably the best South African on LIV this year.

Zander Lombard was not good at the Nedbank, but he was better at the DP World Tour Championship.

Thriston Lawrence won this event when it was shortened to 36 holes, but he was T-5 last week and has been solid for a few months since winning the BMW in Germany.

2023 Joburg Open betting odds: Outright winner