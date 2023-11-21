2023 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

11/21/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
The 2023 Joburg Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds, leading the field.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is next best on the list at 14-to-1, while Branden Grace is at +1800.

Defending champion Dan Bradbury is at 20-to-1, along with Thriston Lawrence.

2023 Joburg Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Joburg Open, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.

Branden Grace has historically cleaned up in South Africa, but Dean Burmester was probably the best South African on LIV this year.

Zander Lombard was not good at the Nedbank, but he was better at the DP World Tour Championship.

Thriston Lawrence won this event when it was shortened to 36 holes, but he was T-5 last week and has been solid for a few months since winning the BMW in Germany.

2023 Joburg Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Dean Burmester 1200
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1400
Branden Grace 1800
Dan Bradbury 2000
Thriston Lawrence 2000
Hennie Du Plessis 2200
Romain Langasque 2200
Zander Lombard 2500
Adrian Otaegui 3000
Charl Schwartzel 3500
Alejandro Del Rey 4000
Casey Jarvis 4000
David Law 4000
Jayden Schaper 4000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 4000
Wilco Nienaber 4000
Louis De Jager 4500
Adrien Saddier 5000
Matthew Southgate 5000
Nick Bachem 5000
Oliver Bekker 5000
Scott Jamieson 5000
Gavin Green 5500
Renato Paratore 5500
Daniel Brown 6000
Frederic Lacroix 6000
Kalle Samooja 6000
Adri Arnaus 7000
Brandon Stone 7000
Ross Fisher 7000
Shubhankar Sharma 7000
Daniel van Tonder 8000
Francesco Laporta 8000
Jacques Kruyswijk 8000
Jesper Svensson 8000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 8000
Marco Penge 8000
Aaron Cockerill 10000
Andy Sullivan 10000
Manuel Elvira 10000
Pieter Moolman 10000
Shaun Norris 10000
Robin Williams 11000
Sam Bairstow 11000
Clement Sordet 12500
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 12500
Jaco Ahlers 12500
JC Ritchie 12500
Louis Albertse 12500
Chase Hanna 15000
David Ravetto 15000
James Morrison 15000
Jamie Rutherford 15000
Jeong Weon Ko 15000
Lauri Ruuska 15000
Marc Warren 15000
Max Rottluff 15000
Neil Schietekat 15000
Santiago Tarrio 15000
Ugo Coussaud 15000
Darius Van Driel 17500
Darren Fichardt 17500
Joel Girrbach 17500
Alexander Knappe 20000
Jaco Prinsloo 20000
James Hart du Preez 20000
Lorenzo Scalise 20000
Luca Filippi 20000
Ryan Van Velzen 20000

