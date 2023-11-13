2023 The RSM Classic expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 The RSM Classic is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 The RSM Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 The RSM Classic preview

The RSM Classic is this week, and the FedEx Fall moves back into the United States to end the seven-event slate at Sea Island. There's a good field this week for the two-course event, which is hosted by Davis Love III.

2023 The RSM Classic rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Eric Cole: Yeah, I should probably pick someone else among the top-50 players on this list, but Cole has been building to a win.

2. Ludvig Aberg: The Oh Bear has been great throughout the fall and is trending toward a win and the world top 50.

3. Brian Harman: The Open champion hasn't played in the fall outside the Ryder Cup, but he does well in this event.

4. Cameron Young: Young finished T-54 at El Cardonal in his fall debut, and we'll chalk a lot of that up to ring rust.

5. Denny McCarthy: This is Denny's one and only start of the fall after a great PGA Tour season. He's been in the top 10 here a couple of times.

6. Corey Conners: We haven't seen Conners play this fall, but he is a tremendous ballstriker, and that should come back pretty quickly.

7. Camilo Villegas: Villegas won last week for the first time in more than nine years, and it was tremendously emotional and probably draining. Still, going T-2 and then a win indicates great things are happening.

8. Billy Horschel: Billy Ho has been playing really well in Europe this fall, and I think that should continue here stateside.

9. Alex Noren: Noren has been in the top three in two of his last three starts, and he's so close to tasting that first PGA Tour win.

10. Taylor Pendrith: The Canadian has enjoyed a solid fall, including top-15 finishes in his last two PGA Tour starts.