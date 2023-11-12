The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2024 cards after The Annika driven by Gainbridge

The 2023 LPGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, with 100 players locking up their LPGA Tour cards and status for the 2024 season, which begins immediately after the Race to the CME Globe champion is crowned at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 100 in Race to the CME Globe points retain their cards in full. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 101st through 150th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the LPGA Q-Series, a two-event series comprising those players, those ranked 11th through 35th on the Epson Tour season money list, as well as players who moved through Q-School Stage II. Through that series, 45 LPGA Tour cards are decided.

Players who finished 101st through 150th on the regular season Race to the CME Globe points list earn conditional LPGA Tour status for next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in LPGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough Race to the CME Globe points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

100 LPGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2024 season