The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2024 cards after The Annika driven by Gainbridge
LPGA Tour

The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2024 cards after The Annika driven by Gainbridge

11/12/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Celine Boutier
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 LPGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, with 100 players locking up their LPGA Tour cards and status for the 2024 season, which begins immediately after the Race to the CME Globe champion is crowned at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 100 in Race to the CME Globe points retain their cards in full. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 101st through 150th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the LPGA Q-Series, a two-event series comprising those players, those ranked 11th through 35th on the Epson Tour season money list, as well as players who moved through Q-School Stage II. Through that series, 45 LPGA Tour cards are decided.

Players who finished 101st through 150th on the regular season Race to the CME Globe points list earn conditional LPGA Tour status for next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in LPGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough Race to the CME Globe points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

100 LPGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2024 season

RANKING PLAYER
1 Celine Boutier
2 Lilia Vu
3 Ruoning Yin
4 Hyo Joo Kim
5 Jin Young Ko
6 Minjee Lee
7 Atthaya Thitikul
8 Xiyu Lin
9 Allisen Corpuz
10 Ayaka Furue
11 Charley Hull
12 Hae Ran Ryu
13 Angel Yin
14 Brooke Henderson
15 Nelly Korda
16 Yuka Saso
17 Leona Maguire
18 Megan Khang
19 Nasa Hataoka
20 Ashleigh Buhai
21 Linn Grant
22 Georgia Hall
23 Cheyenne Knight
24 Rose Zhang
25 Ariya Jutanugarn
26 Alison Lee
27 Carlota Ciganda
28 Hannah Green
29 Maja Stark
30 Grace Kim
31 Amy Yang
32 Ally Ewing
33 Jenny Shin
34 Jennifer Kupcho
35 A Lim Kim
36 Esther Henseleit
37 Jodi Ewart Shadoff
38 Hye-Jin Choi
39 Pajaree Anannarukarn
40 Aditi Ashok
41 Yu Liu
42 Alexa Pano
43 Gaby Lopez
44 Linnea Strom
45 Anna Nordqvist
46 Peiyun Chien
47 Sei Young Kim
48 Jasmine Suwannapura
49 Yuna Nishimura
50 Gemma Dryburgh
51 Elizabeth Szokol
52 Chanettee Wannasaen
53 Danielle Kang
54 Perrine Delacour
55 Bianca Pagdanganan
56 Stephanie Kyriacou
57 Patty Tavatanakit
58 Sarah Kemp
59 Andrea Lee
60 Madelene Sagstrom
61 Sarah Schmelzel
62 Celine Borge
63 Albane Valenzuela
64 Azahara Munoz
65 Eun-Hee Ji
66 Lauren Coughlin
67 Mi Hyang Hyang
68 Nanna Koerstz Madsen
69 Ryann O'Toole
70 Emily Kristine Pedersen
71 Narin An
72 Stephanie Meadow
73 Matilda Castren
74 Minami Katsu
75 Ingee Chun
76 Maria Fassi
77 Yan Liu
78 Lindsey Weaver-Wright
79 Lexi Thompson
80 Olivia Cowan
81 Pavarisa Yoktuan
82 Moriya Jutanugarn
83 Hinako Shibuno
84 Wichanee Meechai
85 Mel Reid
86 Stacy Lewis
87 Bailey Tardy
88 Frida Kinhult
89 Gina Kim
90 Marina Alex
91 Jeongeun Lee6
92 Lindy Duncan
93 Karis Davidson
94 Arpichaya Yubol
95 Jaravee Boonchant
96 Wei-Ling Hsu
97 Morgane Metraux
98 Paula Reto
99 Dani Holmqvist
100 Lydia Ko

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.