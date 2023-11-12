The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2024 cards after The Annika driven by Gainbridge

The 2023 LPGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, with 100 players locking up their LPGA Tour cards and status for the 2024 season, which begins immediately after the Race to the CME Globe champion is crowned at the CME Group Tour Championship.
Only players finishing in the top 100 in Race to the CME Globe points retain their cards in full. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.
The players who finish 101st through 150th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the LPGA Q-Series, a two-event series comprising those players, those ranked 11th through 35th on the Epson Tour season money list, as well as players who moved through Q-School Stage II. Through that series, 45 LPGA Tour cards are decided.
Players who finished 101st through 150th on the regular season Race to the CME Globe points list earn conditional LPGA Tour status for next season.
Of course, players who have better status through wins in LPGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.
Non-members who would have earned enough Race to the CME Globe points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.
100 LPGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2024 season
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Celine Boutier
|2
|Lilia Vu
|3
|Ruoning Yin
|4
|Hyo Joo Kim
|5
|Jin Young Ko
|6
|Minjee Lee
|7
|Atthaya Thitikul
|8
|Xiyu Lin
|
|9
|Allisen Corpuz
|10
|Ayaka Furue
|11
|Charley Hull
|12
|Hae Ran Ryu
|13
|Angel Yin
|14
|Brooke Henderson
|15
|Nelly Korda
|16
|Yuka Saso
|17
|Leona Maguire
|
|18
|Megan Khang
|19
|Nasa Hataoka
|20
|Ashleigh Buhai
|21
|Linn Grant
|22
|Georgia Hall
|23
|Cheyenne Knight
|24
|Rose Zhang
|25
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|26
|Alison Lee
|
|27
|Carlota Ciganda
|28
|Hannah Green
|29
|Maja Stark
|30
|Grace Kim
|31
|Amy Yang
|32
|Ally Ewing
|33
|Jenny Shin
|34
|Jennifer Kupcho
|35
|A Lim Kim
|
|36
|Esther Henseleit
|37
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|38
|Hye-Jin Choi
|39
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|40
|Aditi Ashok
|41
|Yu Liu
|42
|Alexa Pano
|43
|Gaby Lopez
|44
|Linnea Strom
|
|45
|Anna Nordqvist
|46
|Peiyun Chien
|47
|Sei Young Kim
|48
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|49
|Yuna Nishimura
|50
|Gemma Dryburgh
|51
|Elizabeth Szokol
|52
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|53
|Danielle Kang
|
|54
|Perrine Delacour
|55
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|56
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|57
|Patty Tavatanakit
|58
|Sarah Kemp
|59
|Andrea Lee
|60
|Madelene Sagstrom
|61
|Sarah Schmelzel
|62
|Celine Borge
|
|63
|Albane Valenzuela
|64
|Azahara Munoz
|65
|Eun-Hee Ji
|66
|Lauren Coughlin
|67
|Mi Hyang Hyang
|68
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|69
|Ryann O'Toole
|70
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|71
|Narin An
|
|72
|Stephanie Meadow
|73
|Matilda Castren
|74
|Minami Katsu
|75
|Ingee Chun
|76
|Maria Fassi
|77
|Yan Liu
|78
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|79
|Lexi Thompson
|80
|Olivia Cowan
|
|81
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|82
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|83
|Hinako Shibuno
|84
|Wichanee Meechai
|85
|Mel Reid
|86
|Stacy Lewis
|87
|Bailey Tardy
|88
|Frida Kinhult
|89
|Gina Kim
|
|90
|Marina Alex
|91
|Jeongeun Lee6
|92
|Lindy Duncan
|93
|Karis Davidson
|94
|Arpichaya Yubol
|95
|Jaravee Boonchant
|96
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|97
|Morgane Metraux
|98
|Paula Reto
|
|99
|Dani Holmqvist
|100
|Lydia Ko