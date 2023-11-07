2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales updated live

This year, Black Friday is starting perhaps earlier than ever. Store after store, and retailer after retailer, has already announced and started their Black Friday sales. Golf retailers and manufacturers are no exception!

If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means it's time to start scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- long before Thanksgiving has come and gone.

In 2023, Black Friday deals have been made available early, with retailers expecting a weaker holiday shopping season and many with a glut of inventory.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we can find online, as long as they're active. We'll keep updating live throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

This list includes several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers.

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales

SECTIONS: Shoes, Clothing and Apparel | Golf Equipment | Golf Retailers/Storewide Savings | GPS, Rangefinders, Launch Monitors | Golf Bags and Travel Accessories

Best Deals and Exclusives

Save $25 on Sqairz golf shoes: We love Sqairz golf shoes. They help golfers hit the ball farther, and they look great. Sqairz is offering $25 off per pair, along with a free carry bag ($30 value), free spikes for life and free shipping.

Save 25% SITEWIDE at Swannies: I've been a fan of the gang at Swannies since the very beginning, and they make some awesome apparel including top-notch polos, hoodies and quarter-zips. You can save 25% off purchases with the promo code golfnewsnet25.

SAVE 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene: You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using respective promo codes:

GNN Membership: With the golf season coming to a close for the year, now is the time to secure your GNN membership for next year. You can become a member and get all of our PGA Tour modeling, research and tools for just $24 for one year.

Save 25% sitewide with Galway Bay: Galway Bay makes some of the best waterproofs and rain gear in golf. Through November 10, the company is 25% off any purchase.

Save 30% sitewide with Stitch Golf: Stitch is one of our favorite brands, selling premium golf bags, time-saving duffels and travel bags, comfortable golf apparel and fashionable headcovers. You can save up to 30% at Stitch until Dec. 4, 2023, with promo code HOLIDAY23.

Save 20% at Red Rooster Golf: Red Rooster Golf makes great golf gloves (and accessories) that look great and last. Save 20% off your first order using promo code GNN20.

Golf Retailers: Save Storewide

Save big at Global Golf: Global Golf is one of our preferred retailers, and they're offering early Black Friday deals and steals throughout various categories.

Save with Black Friday Flash Sale deals at Carl's Golfland: Carl's Golfland is offering a variety of blockbuster discounts ahead of this Black Friday. Check out their list, which includes apparel, GPS watches, laser rangefinders, golf bags and more.

Save with Black Friday deals at Golf Galaxy: Golf Galaxyis offering a variety of blockbuster discounts ahead of this Black Friday. Check out their list, which includes apparel, GPS watches, laser rangefinders, golf bags and more.

Save big on Big Max golf bags and trolleys: Big Max makes some of the best golf bags and push carts for golfers, and they're offering great deals through the end of the month Save more than 40% on push carts, starting at $169! Get Dri Lite golf bags starting at $129.

Save big on Bushnell Golf products: Bushnell Golf is the market leader in golf laser rangefinders and distance-measuring products. They're offering a ton of

great deals for the holiday shopping season.

Tour V5 Shift laser rangefinder: Save $80, now $320

Tour V5 laser rangefinder: Save $50, now $250

Golf Equipment

Golf Electronics: GPS, Rangefinders, Launch Monitors

Save $30 on Shot Scope Pro L2 laser rangefinder: The Shot Scope Pro L2 is a laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save on the Pro L2, getting it for $139.

Save $20 on Shot Scope Connex: Shot Scope is the pre-eminent game-tracking platform, helping you learn more about your game, including with strokes-gained data at your skill level. The Connex package offers sensors for your golf clubs that you can pair with your phone to track your shots without a GPS watch. Now you can save $20 on the Connex system, including the GPS phone app and tracking sensors for your clubs, getting it for $80.

Save $330 on FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor and simulator: The FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor is the proper upgrade for the FlightScope Mevo. It offers simulator golf, tracks a ton of data points and is ideal for most golfers looking to get into indoor golf or a launch monitor. Right now, you can save $330 on a FlightScope Mevo+.

Save $75 on FlightScope Mevo personal launch monitor: The FlightScope personal launch monitor is what I use in equipment reviews and to dial in my game on the range. It comes in a small package and is easy to use. Right now, you can save $75 on a FlightScope Mevo.

Save $300 on SkyTrak+ personal launch monitor and simulator: The SkyTrak+ portable launch monitor is one of the favorites in the game for indoor practice and simulation. It offers simulator golf, tracks a ton of data points and is ideal for most golfers looking to get into indoor golf or a launch monitor. Right now, you can save $300 on a SkyTrak.

Shoes, Clothing and Apparel

Polo RLX flash sale! Polo RLX doesn't go on sale too often, but Fairway Styles is running a flash sale right with some excellent savings on a variety of Polo RLX apparel.

Save 30% with Tifosi Optics: Tifosi Optics makes great sunglasses for all sports, including golf, at a reasonable price. Save 30% off purchases of at least $100, 20% off purchases from $50-$99 and 15% off all other purchases.

Golf Bags and Travel Accessories

Save 45% sitewide with Jones Golf: Jones Golf makes some of the best golf bags in the business, particularly for walking golfers. Now you can save 45% sitewide on their golf bags.

Save big on Bag Boy bags and walking carts: Bag Boy makes some of the best golf bags and walking carts. Now you can save big at Worldwide Golf Shops on their products.