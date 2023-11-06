2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship preview

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is this week, and the FedEx Fall moves to Bermuda for the penultimate event of the seven-tournament slate. This is the weakest field of the fall, but Port Royal Golf Course is a fun, testing track that is dramatically tougher than last week's El Cardonal.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Adam Scott: Scott has been playing faily well, albeit under the radar, the last couple of months. He's been globetrotting, so the travel may be the reason for the mixture of T-7s and MCs.

2. Lucas Glover: Glover made his first fall start last week in Mexico, and he played marginally, which is fine. He should fare better in Bermuda.

3. Erik van Rooyen: EVR shot a back-nine 28 to win in Mexico in honor of his best friend, who is battling cancer.

4. Akshay Bhatia: Bhatia finished T-10 last week in Mexico, and he was T-21 in Japan, so he's been in good form.

5. Brendon Todd: Todd hasn't played since the Fortinet Championship, when he finished sixth. He's a strong performer against weaker fields.

6. Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith finished T-15 in Mexico after a great start in Vegas, and he's found form after a pretty brutal run to end the FedEx Cup season.

7. Luke List: List already won this fall, and he played OK at Mexico, where his skill set was mitigated by wide open fairways and greens.

8. Alex Noren: Noren finished T-3 in Vegas, which offers a somewhat tighter look off the tee that should be somewhat similar (in a way) to Bermuda.

9. Thomas Detry: Detry almost won here last year, so he'll get a lot of attention, and he's also an ATM in terms of making cuts. He's made nine in a row.

10. Matti Schmid: The German is going to get a fair amount of attention this week, especially after finishing runner-up at the windy Andalucia Masters.