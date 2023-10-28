2023 Maybank Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Maybank Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/28/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lydia Ko
The 2023 Maybank Championship prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Maybank Championship prize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $275,072. The Maybank Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $5,582.

The Maybank Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, Atthaya Thitikul and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round. Two amateurs are competing this week and are not paid for their finish.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 Maybank Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points at the standard level this week.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Maybank Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $275,072
3 $199,545
4 $154,364
5 $124,246
6 $101,655
7 $85,089
8 $74,548
9 $67,018
10 $60,993
11 $56,474
12 $52,709
13 $49,396
14 $46,384
15 $43,673
16 $41,264
17 $39,157
18 $37,349
19 $35,843
20 $34,637
21 $33,434
22 $32,228
23 $31,025
24 $29,819
25 $28,765
26 $27,712
27 $26,655
28 $25,601
29 $24,548
30 $23,644
31 $22,741
32 $21,836
33 $20,933
34 $20,029
35 $19,277
36 $18,523
37 $17,772
38 $17,018
39 $16,264
40 $15,662
41 $15,061
42 $14,459
43 $13,854
44 $13,253
45 $12,801
46 $12,349
47 $11,897
48 $11,445
49 $10,993
50 $10,541
51 $10,242
52 $9,940
53 $9,637
54 $9,338
55 $9,035
56 $8,734
57 $8,434
58 $8,132
59 $7,832
60 $7,530
61 $7,381
62 $7,228
63 $7,078
64 $6,929
65 $6,776
66 $6,626
67 $6,477
68 $6,324
69 $6,175
70 $6,025
71 $5,950
72 $5,872
73 $5,797
74 $5,722
75 $5,654
76 $5,582

