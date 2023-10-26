2023 Maybank Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Maybank Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/26/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Atthaya Thitikul
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Maybank Championship purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Maybank Championship field is headed by Hannah Green, Ruoning Yin, Atthaya Thitikul and more.

This is the 29th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event without a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who complete the event are paid this week, except the two amateurs in the field.

The event is played this year at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Maybank Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $275,072
3 $199,545
4 $154,364
5 $124,246
6 $101,655
7 $85,089
8 $74,548
9 $67,018
10 $60,993
11 $56,474
12 $52,709
13 $49,396
14 $46,384
15 $43,673
16 $41,264
17 $39,157
18 $37,349
19 $35,843
20 $34,637
21 $33,434
22 $32,228
23 $31,025
24 $29,819
25 $28,765
26 $27,712
27 $26,655
28 $25,601
29 $24,548
30 $23,644
31 $22,741
32 $21,836
33 $20,933
34 $20,029
35 $19,277
36 $18,523
37 $17,772
38 $17,018
39 $16,264
40 $15,662
41 $15,061
42 $14,459
43 $13,854
44 $13,253
45 $12,801
46 $12,349
47 $11,897
48 $11,445
49 $10,993
50 $10,541
51 $10,242
52 $9,940
53 $9,637
54 $9,338
55 $9,035
56 $8,734
57 $8,434
58 $8,132
59 $7,832
60 $7,530
61 $7,381
62 $7,228
63 $7,078
64 $6,929
65 $6,776
66 $6,626
67 $6,477
68 $6,324
69 $6,175
70 $6,025
71 $5,950
72 $5,872
73 $5,797
74 $5,722
75 $5,654
76 $5,582

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.