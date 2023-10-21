2023 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/21/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The 2023 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $8.5 million purse, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,530,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $915,600 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Zozo Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $16,065.

The Zozo Championship field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele and more. With a bunch of golfers closely packed, anything can happen.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Zozo Championship from the correct 2023 Zozo Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Zozo Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 30.2 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024.

2023 Zozo Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,530,000
2 $926,500
3 $586,500
4 $416,500
5 $348,500
6 $308,125
7 $286,875
8 $265,625
9 $248,625
10 $231,625
11 $214,625
12 $197,625
13 $180,625
14 $163,625
15 $155,125
16 $146,625
17 $138,125
18 $129,625
19 $121,125
20 $112,625
21 $104,125
22 $95,625
23 $88,825
24 $82,025
25 $75,225
26 $68,425
27 $65,875
28 $63,325
29 $60,775
30 $58,225
31 $55,675
32 $53,125
33 $50,575
34 $48,450
35 $46,325
36 $44,200
37 $42,075
38 $40,375
39 $38,675
40 $36,975
41 $35,275
42 $33,575
43 $31,875
44 $30,175
45 $28,475
46 $26,775
47 $25,075
48 $23,715
49 $22,525
50 $21,845
51 $21,335
52 $20,825
53 $20,485
54 $20,145
55 $19,975
56 $19,805
57 $19,635
58 $19,465
59 $19,295
60 $19,125
61 $18,955
62 $18,785
63 $18,615
64 $18,445
65 $18,275
66 $18,105
67 $17,935
68 $17,765
69 $17,595
70 $17,425
71 $17,255
72 $17,085
73 $16,915
74 $16,745
75 $16,575
76 $16,405
77 $16,235
78 $16,065

