LPGA Tour

2023 BMW Ladies Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/21/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship prize money payout is from the $2.2 million purse, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the BMW Ladies Championship prize pool is at $330,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $202,680. The BMW Ladies Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $4,216.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Ashleigh Buhai, Atthaya Thitikul and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round. Four amateurs are competing this week and are not paid for their finish.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 BMW Ladies Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points at the standard level this week.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $330,000
2 $202,680
3 $147,030
4 $113,739
5 $91,548
6 $74,902
7 $62,696
8 $54,928
9 $49,381
10 $44,942
11 $41,611
12 $38,837
13 $36,396
14 $34,178
15 $32,179
16 $30,404
17 $28,851
18 $27,520
19 $26,410
20 $25,521
21 $24,635
22 $23,746
23 $22,860
24 $21,971
25 $21,195
26 $20,419
27 $19,640
28 $18,863
29 $18,088
30 $17,421
31 $16,755
32 $16,090
33 $15,424
34 $14,758
35 $14,204
36 $13,649
37 $13,094
38 $12,539
39 $11,983
40 $11,541
41 $11,097
42 $10,654
43 $10,208
44 $9,765
45 $9,432
46 $9,099
47 $8,766
48 $8,433
49 $8,100
50 $7,767
51 $7,547
52 $7,324
53 $7,102
54 $6,880
55 $6,658
56 $6,435
57 $6,214
58 $5,992
59 $5,772
60 $5,549
61 $5,438
62 $5,325
63 $5,216
64 $5,105
65 $4,992
66 $4,883
67 $4,772
68 $4,660
69 $4,550
70 $4,439
71 $4,384
72 $4,327
73 $4,272
74 $4,216

