2023 Zozo Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

PGA Tour

10/19/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Collin Morikawa
The 2023 Zozo Championship purse is set for $8.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,530,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Zozo Championship field is headed by Xander Schauffle, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and more of the world's best players.

The 78-player field competes in the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall on the PGA Tour schedule, with a seven-event docket wrapping up the year and identifying the top 125 players who keep their PGA Tour cards and the top 10 players who get into the first two mainland US Signature events of 2024.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

This is the fourth PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 30.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Tournament of Champions.

2023 Zozo Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,530,000
2 $926,500
3 $586,500
4 $416,500
5 $348,500
6 $308,125
7 $286,875
8 $265,625
9 $248,625
10 $231,625
11 $214,625
12 $197,625
13 $180,625
14 $163,625
15 $155,125
16 $146,625
17 $138,125
18 $129,625
19 $121,125
20 $112,625
21 $104,125
22 $95,625
23 $88,825
24 $82,025
25 $75,225
26 $68,425
27 $65,875
28 $63,325
29 $60,775
30 $58,225
31 $55,675
32 $53,125
33 $50,575
34 $48,450
35 $46,325
36 $44,200
37 $42,075
38 $40,375
39 $38,675
40 $36,975
41 $35,275
42 $33,575
43 $31,875
44 $30,175
45 $28,475
46 $26,775
47 $25,075
48 $23,715
49 $22,525
50 $21,845
51 $21,335
52 $20,825
53 $20,485
54 $20,145
55 $19,975
56 $19,805
57 $19,635
58 $19,465
59 $19,295
60 $19,125
61 $18,955
62 $18,785
63 $18,615
64 $18,445
65 $18,275
66 $18,105
67 $17,935
68 $17,765
69 $17,595
70 $17,425
71 $17,255
72 $17,085
73 $16,915
74 $16,745
75 $16,575
76 $16,405
77 $16,235
78 $16,065

