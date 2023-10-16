2023 BMW Ladies Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Hyo Joo Kim is next best on the list at 11-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda are at 12-to-1 and headline the field.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW Ladies Championship, with the LPGA returning to South Korea.

Ariya Jutanugarn might be heading in the right direction as she's been in the top seven in her last three starts.

Angel Yin won for the first time last week, and she strikes me as the kind of player who might just go back-to-back.

Maja Stark didn't have her best Sunday in China, but her odds on this list are pretty preposterous.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship betting odds: Outright winner