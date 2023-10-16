2023 BMW Ladies Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 BMW Ladies Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Hyo Joo Kim is next best on the list at 11-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda are at 12-to-1 and headline the field.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW Ladies Championship, with the LPGA returning to South Korea.

Ariya Jutanugarn might be heading in the right direction as she's been in the top seven in her last three starts.

Angel Yin won for the first time last week, and she strikes me as the kind of player who might just go back-to-back.

Maja Stark didn't have her best Sunday in China, but her odds on this list are pretty preposterous.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Atthaya Thitikul 1000
Hyo Joo Kim 1100
Jin Young Ko 1200
Nelly Korda 1200
Lilia Vu 1400
Ruoning Yin 1400
Celine Boutier 1600
Minjee Lee 1600
Linn Grant 1800
Megan Khang 2000
Jiyai Shin 2500
Hae Ran Ryu 3300
Hye Jin Choi 3300
Rose Zhang 3300
Yuka Saso 3300
Carlota Ciganda 3500
Georgia Hall 3500
Ariya Jutanugarn 4000
Brooke Henderson 4000
Danielle Kang 4000
Jenny Shin 4000
Nasa Hataoka 4000
A Lim Kim 5000
Angel Yin 5000
Hannah Green 5000
Allisen Corpuz 6000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 6000
Madelene Sagstrom 6000
Sei Young Kim 6000
Ayaka Furue 6500
Maja Stark 6500
Andrea Lee 7000
Eun Hee Ji 7000
Gaby Lopez 7000
Jennifer Kupcho 7000
Jeongeun Lee6 7000
Grace Kim 8000
In Gee Chun 8000
Mi Hyang Lee 8000
Alexa Pano 9000
Patty Tavatanakit 9000
Amy Yang 10000
Lydia Ko 10000
Peiyun Chien 10000
Sarah Schmelzel 10000
Alison Lee 11000
Anna Nordqvist 11000
Ashleigh Buhai 12500
Esther Henseleit 12500
Linnea Strom 12500
Olivia Cowan 12500
Yu Liu 12500
Aditi Ashok 15000
Albane Valenzuela 15000
Gemma Dryburgh 15000
Stephanie Kyriacou 15000
Chanettee Wannasaen 17500
Ryann O'Toole 17500
Sarah Kemp 17500
Narin An 20000

