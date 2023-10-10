GNN Daily Deals, October 10, 2023: The best golf deals and sales today

Welcome to GNN Daily Deals, our list of the best golf deals and sales for golfers. We search the internet to look for the best discounts and promo codes and bring them to you.

Best golf deals for October 10, 2023

Save 25% on your Global Golf purchase!: Global Golf is offering 25% off pretty much everything they have with the promo code PARTY at checkout, with some exclusions. (New PING, FootJoy, Titleist, select Nike and other brand exclusions may apply.) That's a great blanket deal, especially for stocking up on balls and tees, as well as golf shoes or a new golf bag.

Get a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $89: Apple AirTags are a life-saver for a traveler. You always have a handle on where your baggage is, and it offers a tremendous amount of peace of mind when you're toting your golf clubs with you on a plane. For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can get a four-pack of them for $89. I cannot recommend these enough.

Buy 2 dozen, get 1 dozen of Wilson Staff Model golf balls for free: The Wilson Staff Model golf balls are sneaky great. They're long, like really long, and they offer great greenside control. They're a truly underrated ball, and now you can get one dozen free when you buy two dozen.

Golf News Net exclusive, always-on promo codes