Stitch Golf’s new fall polos and GT Jacket offer comfortable, fashionable performance

When I think of Stitch Golf, I first think of their golf and travel bags. The golf bags are distinctive, and lots of walking golfers love the Stitch aesthetic. That carries over to their travel bags, which are innovative, have great features and maintain the clean look that catches people's eyes with their golf bags.

But did you know that Stitch Golf makes their own apparel? They do. They release seasonal lines complete with all the pieces a golfer might need: polos, quarter-zips, hoodies, pants, jackets and vests. However, I'd never tried out their clothing until recently, when Stitch sent me some styles from the fall lineup.

Stitch sent me a pair of pique-style polos, a pair of their five-pocket pants and their new GT (Gran Turismo) jacket.

The first thing I liked about the tops is that they're cut a little bigger than other brands I typically wear. I'm a bigger guy, and as much as I'm working to change that, I'll still be a guy with broad shoulders and a big chest, no matter my gut size. The Stitch shirts are cut to fit someone with a wider shoulder base, and the sleeves and stomach sections are loose enough so a golfer can actually play golf wearing them. With other brands, you can of course size up to get a more desirable fit, but I didn't have to do that with Stitch.

While I wouldn't wear pique-style shirts to play golf in the warm months, they're great for cooler weather when you bust out the pants -- or at least a quarter-zip up top. The pique fabric is comfortable, breathes well, and I think it adds a little touch of class when worn off the course with a pair of jeans. The under-button keeps the collar looking good, and the design for both is versatile while still having character. I need a piece or two like that in the lineup.

The Heston ($148) five-pocket pant is also right up my alley. I love the five-pocket style because it feels more casual and is functionally easier for me to get things in and out of my pocket, like tees and a ball marker. These pants have four-way stretch with 4 percent Spandex combined with 96 percent polyester. It's a bit of a combo for Stitch, using the same moisture-wicking fabric as their shorts with the design of their Sterling pants, which have a cotton-tencel blend. These pants are designed for a more tailored look, so I would recommend sizing up if you want a slightly looser fit or have big thighs like I do. Otherwise, they run true to size. The Heston pants are available in five colors in waist size 28 through 44, with 30- and 32-inch inseam.

Finally, the GT Jacket ($238) is a delight. It's meant to be a great cooler-weather jacket, with water-resistant fabric to offer some protection when there's a light sprinkle in the forecast. The poly-spandex mix fabric has tons of stretch with just enough weight to it, and it's cut for a golfer to play golf in it. The pockets have great zippers to protect the inside from the elements, and the stretch cuff area makes sure the jacket sits exactly where you want, even if you like to pull it up the arm a bit. In the back, an invisible piece of mesh helps the jacket breath and keep the air flowing, while the UPF 50 sun protection is helpful on a sunny day.

Stitch Golf definitely thinks of form and function in their apparel, offering nice touches and features that help each piece stand out while simultaneously designing them with an aesthetic that makes them remarkably versatile for any closet. You can mix and match Stitch Golf pieces with the rest of your wardrobe, on and off the course. While that's true with a lot of brands, Stitch Golf pieces work great when you're looking to sport something a little classier -- again, a style that carries through from their bags and travel pieces, too. It's a holistic approach that gives Stitch a clear identity.