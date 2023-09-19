GNN Daily Deals, September 19, 2023: The best golf deals and sales today

Welcome to GNN Daily Deals, our list of the best golf deals and sales for golfers. We scour the internet to look for the best discounts and promo codes so you don't have to hunt all day long, subscribe to all kinds of email lists and sift through tons of newsletters.

We may make a commission if you purchase through our links.

We may make a commission if you purchase through our links, but that's not always the case, and we pick all the deals ourselves unless otherwise specified.

Best golf deals for September 19, 2023

Stock up and save up to 40% on Crocs: I love Crocs, particularly the sandals. I wear them to and from the golf course, and I wear them around my home a lot. My kids wear the clogs all the time. So, this is a great sale to me. Save 20% when you buy two pairs of Crocs, 30% off 3 pairs and 40% off 4 pairs.

Save $30 on any pair of Sqairz: I always get a lot of questions about my Sqairz, particularly after I smash a drive down the middle of the fairway. Do they really help me hit the ball farther? The science proves it. Save $30 on any pair of Sqairz right now with the promo code FALDO30.

Save 20% on a Yeti 18 oz. Rambler bottle: I always carry a water bottle with me when I play golf, particularly for when I don't want to drink water but want something cold. This Yeti Rambler is in my bag right now, and it keeps water and other drinks really cold with a chug cap to not have to mess around with a straw-style lid. Get it now for $24.