GNN Daily Deals, September 14, 2023: The best golf deals and sales today

Best golf deals for September 14, 2023

Save 40% on Stitch Golf SL2 Colorblock bags: Stitch Golf makes fantastic golf bags, but they do come at a premium price. However, today, Stitch is selling their 2022 SL2 Colorblock bags for 40% off in their remaining styles. That is a savings of $160, bringing the bags down to a great price at $240.

Stock up on Kentwool socks: I love Kentwool socks. They're comfortable, perform great in all weather and last forever. (I had a pair last a decade, and I wore them a ton.) Right now, they have a great clearance sale going on a variety of styles and colors, and you can stock up on quality socks for all walks in life at a good price.

Save $1,000 on the Uneekor Eye Mini launch monitor: Uneekor's Eye Mini launch monitor is a fantastic product that can be used indoors or outdoors to gauge your performance. Using cameras and infrared sensors, the Eye Mini tracks the clubhead and ball to provide 11 different data points. Taking $1,000 off this product brings it down to $3,500, so if you've had your eye on this higher-end product, now is the time.