2023 Omega European Masters expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Omega European Masters is here, and we're back with our DP World Tour expert picks and betting tips for the DP World Tour event at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

Every week, we share our DP World Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Omega European Masters rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the DP World Tour season.

2023 Omega European Masters preview

The Omega European Masters is this week, and the DP World Tour is getting into a stretch of tournaments that are classic European Tour events that will attract a good number of top-50 and up-and-coming players.

Crans-sur-Sierre is a shorter, tighter golf course that opens the door to a better ballstriker and not necessarily a long hitter.

2023 Omega European Masters rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick is a past champion here, and he's a big fan of the venue. He played well at the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour and finished T-13 in the gross division of the Tour Championship.

2. Nicolai Hojgaard: Hojgaard is one of the DPWT's best in terms of strokes-gained per round this season, and he has shown up well in the last two months on both sides of the pond.

3. Thorbjorn Olesen: Olesen is not as consistent in his results as his strokes-gained (tops on the DPWT) suggests he might be. Has been mixing in some MCs and some great finishes of late.

4. Alexander Bjork: Bjork is one of the best ballstrikers on the DP World Tour, and he consistently places well at this particular Swiss venue.

5. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg had a great week in the Czech Republic, and he was T-14 in his last PGA Tour start. He is well above standard on this tour.

6. Yannik Paul: Paul was strong in his return to the DPWT after a lengthy break, and his ballstriking should serve him well in Switzerland.

7. Robert MacIntyre: Bobby Mac had a few down weeks after coming off the close-call high of the Scottish Open, but he was back at it in the Czech Republic.

8. Adrian Meronk: Meronk isn't playing his best at the moment, but he is clearly one of the best players on this tour.

9. Matthew Southgate: In stretches, Southgate has had a wonderful year, particularly during the Asian Swing. He also has two top-10 finishes in his last four starts. Modest history at this venue, though, including 3 MCs in the last five outings.

10. Adri Arnaus: One of the few horse-for-course plays this week. Very so-so golf of late, but he has two top-10 finishes here in three starts.