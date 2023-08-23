Here’s why Brooke Henderson is now wearing glasses on the golf course

Brooke Henderson looks a little different out on the golf course, starting this week in Canada at the CPKC Women's Open. Henderson is now wearing glasses on the golf course.

Henderson met with the media ahead of the tournament where she will be the overwhelming crowd favorite, explaining why she decided now was the right time to start wearing glasses inside the ropes.

"I've worn glasses off the course for a long time but I've never played with them, so it was a bit of a change," Henderson said Tuesday at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club. "But it was just time that I wanted to be able to see things a little bit better and maybe not depend on (caddie and sister) Brit so much."

Henderson has long been seen wearing glasses when she posts pictures to social media. Frankly, probably plenty of people assumed she wore contact lenses instead of glasses inside the ropes. But that's not the case.

The two-time major winner didn't make this decision lightly, and she's been giving it a try since returning to North America following the AIG Women's Open.

"So I started practicing with them last week and seemed to go pretty well," she said. "This will be the first week in competition. I'm excited."

Henderson has talked before about the issues she has experienced not being able to see as well during a tournament. She's hopeful that specs will help her play but will also just help her enjoy things a little bit more while competing.

"It's really nice to be able to see some things," she said. "Hopefully it gives me maybe not an advantage, but helps me improve my game a little bit."