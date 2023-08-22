2023 The Ally Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 The Ally Challenge betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +205 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).

Bernhard Langer is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the The Ally Challenge, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Michigan for an old PGA Tour stop that probably speaks to the likes of Stricker, Kelly, Toms and Ames.

2023 The Ally Challenge betting odds: Outright winner