2023 The Ally Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

08/22/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steven Alker
The 2023 The Ally Challenge betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +205 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).

Bernhard Langer is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the The Ally Challenge, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Michigan for an old PGA Tour stop that probably speaks to the likes of Stricker, Kelly, Toms and Ames.

2023 The Ally Challenge betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 205
Steven Alker 900
Bernhard Langer 1200
Jerry Kelly 1400
Stephen Ames 1600
David Toms 1800
K J Choi 2000
Alex Cejka 2500
Justin Leonard 2800
Darren Clarke 3300
Joe Durant 3300
Richard Green 3300
Brett Quigley 4000
Dicky Pride 4000
Retief Goosen 4000
Thongchai Jaidee 4000
Vijay Singh 4000
Y E Yang 4000
Rod Pampling 5000
Mark Hensby 6600
Paul Broadhurst 6600
Ken Duke 8000
Paul Goydos 8000
Steve Flesch 8000
Woody Austin 8000
Brian Gay 10000
Charlie Wi 10000
Jim Furyk 10000
Marco Dawson 10000
Paul Stankowski 10000
Mike Weir 12500
Scott Dunlap 12500
Tim Herron 12500
Tim Petrovic 12500
Scott McCarron 15000
Tom Gillis 15000
David Branshaw 20000
Davis Love III 20000
Harrison Frazar 20000
Ken Tanigawa 20000
Scott Parel 20000
Stuart Appleby 20000
Timothy O'Neal 22500
John Huston 25000
Kenny Perry 25000
Lee Janzen 25000
Wes Short Jr 25000
Kirk Triplett 27500
Rocco Mediate 27500
Rob Labritz 30000

