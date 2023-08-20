2023 Tour Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Tour Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Tour Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Tour Championship preview

The Tour Championship is this week, and the playoffs conclude this week with the PGA Tour stop in Atlanta at East Lake. Of course, we have the staggered strokes system to start, so the top-ranked players have an advantage. However, we're looking at our top 10 as the 10 best players before starting strokes come into play.

2023 Tour Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Rory has been consistently strong since late spring, and he's the favorite to win a fourth FedEx Cup.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler fixed some of the woes of the last few weeks, and he's out for revenge after punting this away last year.

3. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has evolved into a totally different player in the last 12-13 months, and he can win anywhere at anytime.

4. Jon Rahm: Rahm has the driving game that should thrive in this environment, and he has some good Georgia vibes this year.

5. Max Homa: Homa has been solid for several months, and he's still very much in the FedEx Cup fight.

6. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is a tremendous PGA Tour-style player, and that should extend here to the season finale.

7. Brian Harman: The Open champion knocked off the rust at Olympia Fields, and he might be fresh for East Lake.

8. Xander Schauffele: Xander keeps putting himself into decent position going into the last round of the year, so maybe he'll do that again.

9. Sungjae Im: Sungjae continues to play just shy of brilliant golf, and he keeps finding a way into the Tour Championship.

10. Russell Henley: Henley has been brilliant the last several weeks, and he's hanging around some elite company.