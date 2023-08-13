2023 BMW Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 BMW Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 BMW Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 BMW Championship preview

We have seen one playoff event, and now the 70 that started has been chopped down to 50 for the BMW Championship, which is back at Olympia Fields for the first time in three years.

Jon Rahm won here last go-round, and the club played especially difficult in the COVID-era event. Will it again?

2023 BMW Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Of the best golfers in the world, it would seem McIlroy has played the most consistently the last few months.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has won this moing event the last two years running, and he found himself in a playoff again last week.

3. Lucas Glover: Look, you win two in a row, you move up the list very quickly. He's hot, and he knows it.

4. Jon Rahm: Rahm is getting a nod here because of his experience three years ago, but otherwise he'd be closer to eighth.

5. Viktor Hovland: Hovland didn't finish well at TPC Southwind, but he's clearly playing well enough to win.

6. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has struggled (relatively speaking) in his last two starts, and maybe the months of putting ineptitude have finally caught up to him.

7. Max Homa: Homa continues to play great golf, and he finished T-6 in Memphis, so he should be a threat again this week.

8. Tommy Fleetwood: I really want to put Fleetwood higher up this list, but I just can't do it because he struggles to close. Probably should have won in Memphis.

9. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama played his way into the BMW, and he was very strong here in 2020. Might be time to look him up.

10. Russell Henley: Henley had the worst luck at the end in Greensboro, and he came back well in Memphis. Look for it to continue.