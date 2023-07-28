GNN Daily Deals, July 28, 2023: The best golf deals and sales today

Welcome to GNN Daily Deals, our list of the best golf deals and sales for golfers. We scour the internet to look for the best discounts and promo codes so you don't have to open 37 tabs in your browser, subscribe to all kinds of email lists and get spammed unnecessarily. We present our daily deals here and in our newsletter, as well as on our Twitter account @gnngolfdeals.

We may make a commission if you purchase through our links, but that's not always the case, and we pick all the deals ourselves unless otherwise specified.

Before we get to today's deals, check out our exclusive, always-on codes for Golf News Net subscribers:

Now, let's get to today's golf deals!

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Best golf deals for July 28, 2023

Mizuno T22 wedges for just $120 each (25% off): Mizuno makes a mighty fine iron and fabulous wedges. Their T22 wedges, available for this sale in raw or copper styles (and some in chrome, but not all), are a great choice with HydroCut grooves that help in wet conditions and offer a touch more face time with the ball for additional control.

Bridgestone Golf 2022 Tour B X/XS/RX/RXS golf balls are $120 for 3 dozen: Bridgestone Golf makes tremendous golf balls, and I almost always somehow have a sleeve in my bag. You can get the 2022 version of their Tour B golf balls, which I still use and quite like, in a 3-dozen pack for $120.

Save up to 60% at Stitch Golf's Warehouse Sale: Stitch Golf is offering some great discounts on their golf and travel bags, which I love using for my getaways and golf trips. The discounts vary by product, but these discounts go above and beyond our promo code.