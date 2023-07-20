WATCH: Viktor Hovland got pooped on by a bird at the 2023 British Open Championship
07/20/2023
Ryan Ballengee
They say that getting pooped on by a bird is good luck, and if that's the case, then Viktor Hovland should be in store for a great week at Royal Liverpool and the 2023 British Open Championship.

The Norwegian was getting ready to hit his second shot into the par-5 15th. He was about to take the club back when he felt something on his right arm. Then he realized what it was: bird poop.

Hovland got pooped on by a passing bird, and so he backed off from the swing, going to his caddie and showing him what landed on his J. Lindeberg outfit. He explained, "I just got shat on," and then got himself reset to hit his shot.

Ultimately, Hovland wound up coming up short of the green in two and making a par on the hole. He's struggled some in the opening day of the final men's major of the year, but perhaps the luck from bird excrement will turn it around coming into the house.

On a day when there wasn't a whole lot happening, this was a strange highlight.

