2023 US Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 US Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the USGA-run major tournament at Los Angeles Country Club's North Course in Los Angeles, Calif.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 US Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 US Open preview

The US Open is coming to LACC for the first time, and this George C. Thomas gem (think Riviera) has been restored by Gil Hanse to use the given land, including barrancas, really well with plenty of width and lots of risky approaches.

Length will matter to some degree, but the lack of rain should make the course extra bouncy throughout the week.

2023 US Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Brooks Koepka: The guy won the PGA and had the Masters within his grasp. There's no reason to believe he can't slay again here as a two-time winner.

2. Scottie Scheffler: It's incredible that Scheffler is so close to winning tournaments when he would be probably just as well off putting with a bladed wedge. If he can putt *at all* this week, he wins.

3. Jon Rahm: Rahm has been in a bit of malaise since winning the Masters, at least relatively speaking. But he's back this week, I think.

4. Viktor Hovland: Hovland is not the best chipper, but he has won on Bermuda and Paspalum, a differnt way of grass growing than you typically see in a US Open. He's been in each of the last three majors with a chance on Sunday.

5. Xander Schauffele: If there's a golfer built for the US Open and the steadiness it requires, it's likely our man X.

6. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton has been playing tremendous golf throughout the season, and he seems to handle the grind better despite his explosive on-course personality.

7. Rory McIlroy: Despite being completely unable to hit a wedge and having fourth-round failings, McIlroy has been in the top nine in his last three starts.

8. Bryson DeChambeau: This may be a risky tip, but DeChambeau has showed signs of evolving once again into an elite golfer.

9. Tommy Fleetwood: There's something to be said for losing a playoff to a 72-foot eagle putt, and that's that Fleetwood again put himself in good position to win.

10. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay hasn't really sniffed a US Open yet, but he plays very steady golf and has a demeanor to win here. Still, he seems to favor northeast-style golf most.