2023 PGA Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 PGA Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 PGA Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 PGA Championship preview

The PGA Championship is this week, and Oak Hill is hosting for the first time in 10 years and after an incredible restoration by Andrew Green. This is a tough venue with deep rough in play and lots of elevation change.

2023 PGA Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm is the best player on the planet, and he's been doing well enough in the time since his Masters win.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler didn't play badly at the Nelson, but his poor putting is starting to become a concern.

3. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has a clear affinity for northeastern golf courses, and he's been strong throughout the year.

4. Jason Day: It's kind of hard to believe how far Jason Day has come in the last year and change, but he is playing world-beating golf right now.

5. Viktor Hovland: Hovland is figuring out the major championships, and he should thrive at a venue with thicker rough and tricky putting surfaces.

6. Tony Finau: Finau won in Mexico to notch yet another PGA Tour win, and he could absolutely win a major this week.

7. Xander Schauffele: In a US Open-like setup, Schauffele could well shine. He's been having a consistent season, like last year, but he hasn't had a trophy lift yet.

8. Brooks Koepka: Koepka won his last major on a setup a lot like the one we should see this week. But he has also backed down on Sundays for years in majors.

9. Dustin Johnson: Johnson won on LIV last week for his second-career win on that Tour. Was the Masters a blip, though?

10. Rory McIlroy: If McIlroy can find himself off the tee, he could be fantastic this week.