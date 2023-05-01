2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

05/01/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +275 betting odds.

David Toms is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).

Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 11-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Georgia for the event at the home of the former BellSouth Classic on the PGA Tour.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 275
David Toms 900
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1100
Ernie Els 1200
Fred Couples 1200
Bernhard Langer 1400
Retief Goosen 1800
Stephen Ames 2000
Alex Cejka 2500
Robert Karlsson 2500
Paul Broadhurst 2800
Thongchai Jaidee 2800
Paul Stankowski 3000
Richard Green 3300
Charlie Wi 4000
Darren Clarke 4500
Paul Goydos 5000
Steve Flesch 5000
Brett Quigley 5500
Brian Gay 5500
KJ Choi 6000
Jim Furyk 6600
Ken Duke 6600
Matt Gogel 6600
Rod Pampling 6600
Colin Montgomerie 7500
Dicky Pride 7500
Vijay Singh 7500
Y.E. Yang 8000
Ken Tanigawa 9000
Harrison Frazar 10000
Scott Parel 10000
Davis Love III 12500
Kirk Triplett 12500
Rob Labritz 12500
Rocco Mediate 12500
Scott McCarron 12500
Stuart Appleby 12500
David Branshaw 15000
Jason Bohn 15000
Mario Tiziani 15000
Lee Janzen 17500
Wes Short Jr 17500
Billy Andrade 20000
Chris DiMarco 20000
Glen Day 20000
Scott Dunlap 20000
Gene Sauers 22500
Joe Durant 22500
Tom Gillis 22500
Woody Austin 22500
Michael Bradley 25000
David McKenzie 27500
Jeff Maggert 27500
Olin Browne 27500
Shane Bertsch 27500
John Huston 30000
Tim Petrovic 30000
Cameron Beckman 35000
Tom Pernice Jr 40000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.