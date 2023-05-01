2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +275 betting odds.
David Toms is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).
Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 11-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Georgia for the event at the home of the former BellSouth Classic on the PGA Tour.
2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steve Stricker
|275
|David Toms
|900
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1100
|Ernie Els
|1200
|Fred Couples
|1200
|Bernhard Langer
|1400
|Retief Goosen
|1800
|Stephen Ames
|2000
|Alex Cejka
|2500
|Robert Karlsson
|2500
|Paul Broadhurst
|2800
|Thongchai Jaidee
|2800
|Paul Stankowski
|3000
|Richard Green
|3300
|Charlie Wi
|4000
|Darren Clarke
|4500
|Paul Goydos
|5000
|Steve Flesch
|5000
|Brett Quigley
|5500
|Brian Gay
|5500
|KJ Choi
|6000
|Jim Furyk
|6600
|Ken Duke
|6600
|Matt Gogel
|6600
|Rod Pampling
|6600
|Colin Montgomerie
|7500
|Dicky Pride
|7500
|Vijay Singh
|7500
|Y.E. Yang
|8000
|Ken Tanigawa
|9000
|Harrison Frazar
|10000
|Scott Parel
|10000
|Davis Love III
|12500
|Kirk Triplett
|12500
|Rob Labritz
|12500
|Rocco Mediate
|12500
|Scott McCarron
|12500
|Stuart Appleby
|12500
|David Branshaw
|15000
|Jason Bohn
|15000
|Mario Tiziani
|15000
|Lee Janzen
|17500
|Wes Short Jr
|17500
|Billy Andrade
|20000
|Chris DiMarco
|20000
|Glen Day
|20000
|Scott Dunlap
|20000
|Gene Sauers
|22500
|Joe Durant
|22500
|Tom Gillis
|22500
|Woody Austin
|22500
|Michael Bradley
|25000
|David McKenzie
|27500
|Jeff Maggert
|27500
|Olin Browne
|27500
|Shane Bertsch
|27500
|John Huston
|30000
|Tim Petrovic
|30000
|Cameron Beckman
|35000
|Tom Pernice Jr
|40000