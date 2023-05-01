2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +275 betting odds.

David Toms is next best on the table at 9-to-1 (+900).

Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 11-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Georgia for the event at the home of the former BellSouth Classic on the PGA Tour.

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds: Outright winner