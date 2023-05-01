2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts the DP World Tour being back in continental Europe for a few months in a row as golf season hits Europe.

This week, the event is played at the host venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup, with players getting a chance to impress captain Luke Donald.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is betting favorite

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre are next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Adrian Meronk, Jordan Smith and Victor Perez are all on 22-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open first looks

Thorbjorn Olesen has been in form, already won this year and may have visions of a Ryder Cup appearance.

Joost Luiten has found the form again that made him a fairly prolific DP World Tour winner, and he could thrive again this week.

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds: Outright winner