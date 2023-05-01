2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.
This tournament starts the DP World Tour being back in continental Europe for a few months in a row as golf season hits Europe.
This week, the event is played at the host venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup, with players getting a chance to impress captain Luke Donald.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is betting favorite
The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.
Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre are next best on the table at 20-to-1.
Adrian Meronk, Jordan Smith and Victor Perez are all on 22-to-1.
2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open first looks
Thorbjorn Olesen has been in form, already won this year and may have visions of a Ryder Cup appearance.
Joost Luiten has found the form again that made him a fairly prolific DP World Tour winner, and he could thrive again this week.
2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1800
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|2000
|Robert MacIntyre
|2000
|Adrian Meronk
|2200
|Jordan Smith
|2200
|Victor Perez
|2200
|Antoine Rozner
|3000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|3000
|Joost Luiten
|3300
|Jorge Campillo
|3300
|Yannik Paul
|3300
|Adrian Otaegui
|3500
|Julien Brun
|3500
|Richard Mansell
|3500
|Alexander Bjork
|4000
|Guido Migliozzi
|4000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|4000
|Callum Shinkwin
|5000
|Edoardo Molinari
|5000
|Ewen Ferguson
|5000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|5000
|Mikko Korhonen
|5000
|Adri Arnaus
|6000
|Gavin Green
|6000
|Grant Forrest
|6000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|6000
|Marcel Schneider
|6000
|Matthieu Pavon
|6000
|Romain Langasque
|6000
|Scott Jamieson
|6600
|Calum Hill
|7000
|George Coetzee
|7000
|Sami Valimaki
|7000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|7500
|Richie Ramsay
|7500
|Dale Whitnell
|8000
|Hennie Du Plessis
|8000
|Jason Scrivener
|8000
|Jeunghun Wang
|8000
|John Catlin
|8000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|8000
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|8000
|Marcel Siem
|8000
|Matthew Jordan
|8000
|Matthew Southgate
|8000
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|8000
|Oliver Bekker
|8000
|Ross Fisher
|8000
|Thriston Lawrence
|8000
|Ashun Wu
|9000
|Eddie Pepperell
|9000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|9000
|Nick Bachem
|9000
|Paul Waring
|9000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|9000
|Renato Paratore
|9000
|Aaron Cockerill
|10000
|Andy Sullivan
|10000
|Clement Sordet
|10000
|Connor Syme
|10000
|Hurly Long
|10000
|Johannes Veerman
|10000
|Luke Donald
|10000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|10000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|10000
|Zander Lombard
|10000
|Joakim Lagergren
|12500
|Kalle Samooja
|12500
|Lukas Nemecz
|12500
|Sebastian Soderberg
|12500