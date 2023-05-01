2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

05/01/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Adrian Meronk
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts the DP World Tour being back in continental Europe for a few months in a row as golf season hits Europe.

This week, the event is played at the host venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup, with players getting a chance to impress captain Luke Donald.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is betting favorite

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds show the betting favorites this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes into the tournament at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre are next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Adrian Meronk, Jordan Smith and Victor Perez are all on 22-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open first looks

Thorbjorn Olesen has been in form, already won this year and may have visions of a Ryder Cup appearance.

Joost Luiten has found the form again that made him a fairly prolific DP World Tour winner, and he could thrive again this week.

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rasmus Hojgaard 1800
Nicolai Hojgaard 2000
Robert MacIntyre 2000
Adrian Meronk 2200
Jordan Smith 2200
Victor Perez 2200
Antoine Rozner 3000
Thorbjorn Olesen 3000
Joost Luiten 3300
Jorge Campillo 3300
Yannik Paul 3300
Adrian Otaegui 3500
Julien Brun 3500
Richard Mansell 3500
Alexander Bjork 4000
Guido Migliozzi 4000
Marcus Helligkilde 4000
Callum Shinkwin 5000
Edoardo Molinari 5000
Ewen Ferguson 5000
Fabrizio Zanotti 5000
Mikko Korhonen 5000
Adri Arnaus 6000
Gavin Green 6000
Grant Forrest 6000
Jazz Janewattananond 6000
Marcel Schneider 6000
Matthieu Pavon 6000
Romain Langasque 6000
Scott Jamieson 6600
Calum Hill 7000
George Coetzee 7000
Sami Valimaki 7000
Masahiro Kawamura 7500
Richie Ramsay 7500
Dale Whitnell 8000
Hennie Du Plessis 8000
Jason Scrivener 8000
Jeunghun Wang 8000
John Catlin 8000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 8000
Marcel Siem 8000
Matthew Jordan 8000
Matthew Southgate 8000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 8000
Oliver Bekker 8000
Ross Fisher 8000
Thriston Lawrence 8000
Ashun Wu 9000
Eddie Pepperell 9000
Maximilian Kieffer 9000
Nick Bachem 9000
Paul Waring 9000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 9000
Renato Paratore 9000
Aaron Cockerill 10000
Andy Sullivan 10000
Clement Sordet 10000
Connor Syme 10000
Hurly Long 10000
Johannes Veerman 10000
Luke Donald 10000
Ryo Hisatsune 10000
Shubhankar Sharma 10000
Zander Lombard 10000
Joakim Lagergren 12500
Kalle Samooja 12500
Lukas Nemecz 12500
Sebastian Soderberg 12500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.