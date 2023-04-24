2023 JM Eagle LA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
04/24/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorites this week are Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda, who come in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Lilia Vu is next best at 10-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Atthaya Thitikul is at 11-to-1.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the JM Eagle LA Championship, with the LPGA Tour moving back to California for the second of two events in the Los Angeles area. Wilshire is a classic, a true joy to watch. It's not the longest course, but players need to be able to control their ball well.

Georgia Hall might be more in her element here this week after falling down the board following a good start at the Chevron.

Allisen Corpuz is just deep enough here to like this week, learning what it's like to be in contention down the stretch as a ballstriker.

Celine Boutier has been terrific as a ballstriker this year and has already won. Why not again?

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jin Young Ko 900
Nelly Korda 900
Lilia Vu 1000
Atthaya Thitikul 1100
Georgia Hall 1400
Hyo Joo Kim 1800
Celine Boutier 2000
Nasa Hataoka 2000
Brooke Henderson 2500
Danielle Kang 2500
Megan Khang 3000
Hye Jin Choi 3300
Charley Hull 4000
Minjee Lee 4000
Xiyu Lin 4000
Ayaka Furue 4500
Hae Ran Ryu 4500
Leona Maguire 4500
Maja Stark 4500
Allisen Corpuz 5000
Hannah Green 5000
Yuka Saso 5000
Ally Ewing 6000
Carlota Ciganda 6000
Jessica Korda 6000
Ruoning Yin 6000
Ashleigh Buhai 6600
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 7000
Gaby Lopez 7500
Hinako Shibuno 7500
Jennifer Kupcho 7500
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 7500
Amy Yang 8000
Cheyenne Knight 8000
Grace Kim 8000
Madelene Sagstrom 8000
Patty Tavatanakit 8000
Lucy Li 9000
Narin An 9000
Ariya Jutanugarn 10000
Chella Choi 10000
Marina Alex 10000
Moriya Jutanugarn 10000
Eun Hee Ji 11000
Albane Valenzuela 12500
Andrea Lee 12500
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 12500
Ryann O'Toole 12500
So Yeon Ryu 12500
Stacy Lewis 12500
Aditi Ashok 15000
Angel Yin 15000
Minami Katsu 15000
Frida Kinhult 17500
Matilda Castren 17500
Yu Liu 17500
Emily Kristine Pedersen 20000
Jenny Shin 20000
Lizette Salas 20000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 20000

