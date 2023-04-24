2023 JM Eagle LA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorites this week are Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda, who come in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Lilia Vu is next best at 10-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Atthaya Thitikul is at 11-to-1.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the JM Eagle LA Championship, with the LPGA Tour moving back to California for the second of two events in the Los Angeles area. Wilshire is a classic, a true joy to watch. It's not the longest course, but players need to be able to control their ball well.

Georgia Hall might be more in her element here this week after falling down the board following a good start at the Chevron.

Allisen Corpuz is just deep enough here to like this week, learning what it's like to be in contention down the stretch as a ballstriker.

Celine Boutier has been terrific as a ballstriker this year and has already won. Why not again?

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship betting odds: Outright winner