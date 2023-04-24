2023 Insperity Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Insperity Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker, who come into the week at +450 betting odds.
Steven Alker is next best on the table at 7-to-1 (+700).
Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 14-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Insperity Invitational, with the PGA Tour Champions remaining in Texas for one of the biggest purses of the year. This is a relatively stacked field, bringing Harrington and Stricker back after a week off.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!
2023 Insperity Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Padraig Harrington
|450
|Steve Stricker
|450
|Steven Alker
|700
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1400
|David Toms
|1600
|Ernie Els
|1600
|Bernhard Langer
|1800
|Jerry Kelly
|2000
|Alex Cejka
|2500
|Mark Hensby
|2500
|Retief Goosen
|2500
|Robert Karlsson
|2500
|Thongchai Jaidee
|2500
|Paul Stankowski
|4000
|Richard Green
|4000
|Doug Barron
|4500
|Paul Broadhurst
|4500
|Stephen Ames
|4500
|Darren Clarke
|5000
|Justin Leonard
|5500
|Jim Furyk
|6000
|Rod Pampling
|6600
|Brett Quigley
|7000
|Brian Gay
|7000
|K.J. Choi
|7000
|Paul Goydos
|7000
|Mike Weir
|8000
|Vijay Singh
|8000
|Kenny Perry
|10000
|Scott Parel
|10000
|Ken Duke
|11000
|Dicky Pride
|12500
|Scott McCarron
|12500
|Y.E. Yang
|12500
|Jeff Maggert
|15000
|Ken Tanigawa
|15000
|Lee Janzen
|15000
|Matt Gogel
|17500
|Steve Flesch
|17500
|Stuart Appleby
|17500
|Colin Montgomerie
|20000
|Marco Dawson
|20000
|Gene Sauers
|22500
|Chris DiMarco
|25000
|Tim Petrovic
|25000
|Woody Austin
|25000
|Kirk Triplett
|27500
|Paul McGinley
|27500
|Billy Andrade
|30000
|Bob Estes
|30000
|Scott Dunlap
|30000
|Shane Bertsch
|30000
|Tom Lehman
|30000
|Tommy Armour III
|40000
|Wes Short Jr
|40000