2023 Insperity Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Insperity Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker, who come into the week at +450 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 7-to-1 (+700).

Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Insperity Invitational, with the PGA Tour Champions remaining in Texas for one of the biggest purses of the year. This is a relatively stacked field, bringing Harrington and Stricker back after a week off.

2023 Insperity Invitational betting odds: Outright winner