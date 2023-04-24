2023 Insperity Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
04/24/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Padraig Harrington
The 2023 Insperity Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker, who come into the week at +450 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 7-to-1 (+700).

Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 14-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Insperity Invitational, with the PGA Tour Champions remaining in Texas for one of the biggest purses of the year. This is a relatively stacked field, bringing Harrington and Stricker back after a week off.

2023 Insperity Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Padraig Harrington 450
Steve Stricker 450
Steven Alker 700
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1400
David Toms 1600
Ernie Els 1600
Bernhard Langer 1800
Jerry Kelly 2000
Alex Cejka 2500
Mark Hensby 2500
Retief Goosen 2500
Robert Karlsson 2500
Thongchai Jaidee 2500
Paul Stankowski 4000
Richard Green 4000
Doug Barron 4500
Paul Broadhurst 4500
Stephen Ames 4500
Darren Clarke 5000
Justin Leonard 5500
Jim Furyk 6000
Rod Pampling 6600
Brett Quigley 7000
Brian Gay 7000
K.J. Choi 7000
Paul Goydos 7000
Mike Weir 8000
Vijay Singh 8000
Kenny Perry 10000
Scott Parel 10000
Ken Duke 11000
Dicky Pride 12500
Scott McCarron 12500
Y.E. Yang 12500
Jeff Maggert 15000
Ken Tanigawa 15000
Lee Janzen 15000
Matt Gogel 17500
Steve Flesch 17500
Stuart Appleby 17500
Colin Montgomerie 20000
Marco Dawson 20000
Gene Sauers 22500
Chris DiMarco 25000
Tim Petrovic 25000
Woody Austin 25000
Kirk Triplett 27500
Paul McGinley 27500
Billy Andrade 30000
Bob Estes 30000
Scott Dunlap 30000
Shane Bertsch 30000
Tom Lehman 30000
Tommy Armour III 40000
Wes Short Jr 40000

