2023 Lotte Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Lotte Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Georgia Hall is next best at 8-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their play in March.
Celine Boutier is 9-to-1, along with Nasa Hataoka.
2023 Lotte Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Lotte Championship, with the LPGA Tour moving to Hawaii as a lead in to the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season.
Brooke Henderson has already won this year, and she's liked Hawaiian golf in the past -- albeit at a different venue than this week.
Lucy Li has been acquitting herself well in 2023, so she may be worth a wager.
Emily Pedersen played very well here last year, and she's been above board from tee-to-green. On a windy course, she makes sense because putting could be a struggle for all.
2023 Lotte Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Hyo Joo Kim
|700
|Georgia Hall
|800
|Celine Boutier
|900
|Nasa Hataoka
|900
|Brooke Henderson
|1200
|Ayaka Furue
|1400
|Hae Ran Ryu
|1400
|Hye Jin Choi
|1800
|Lucy Li
|2500
|Allisen Corpuz
|2800
|In Gee Chun
|2800
|Hinako Shibuno
|3000
|Pauline Roussin Bouchard
|3000
|Aditi Ashok
|5000
|Marina Alex
|5000
|Minami Katsu
|5000
|Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
|5000
|Ryann O'Toole
|5500
|Lizette Salas
|6000
|Emily Pedersen
|6600
|Stacy Lewis
|6600
|Perrine Delacour
|7000
|Azahara Munoz
|8000
|Esther Henseleit
|8000
|Frida Kinhult
|8000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|8000
|Yuna Nishimura
|8000
|Celine Borge
|10000
|Hyo Joon Jang
|10000
|Lauren Coughlin
|10000
|Manon De Roey
|10000
|Pernilla Lindberg
|10000
|Xiaowen Yin
|10000
|Yealimi Noh
|10000
|Maude Aimee Leblanc
|11000
|Anne Van Dam
|12500
|Annie Park
|12500
|Brittany Altomare
|12500
|Bronte Law
|12500
|Grace Kim
|12500
|Jaravee Boonchant
|12500
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|12500
|Jennifer Song
|12500
|Ruixin Liu
|12500
|Sarah Schmelzel
|12500
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|12500
|Stephanie Meadow
|12500
|Wei Ling Hsu
|12500
|Amy Olson
|15000
|Caroline Inglis
|15000
|Dana Fall
|15000
|Erika Hara
|15000
|Jennifer Chang
|15000
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|15000
|Mi Hyang Lee
|15000
|Paula Reto
|15000
|Yu Liu
|15000
|Bailey Tardy
|17500
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|17500
|Laura Wearn
|17500
|Sung Hyun Park
|17500
|You Min Hwang
|17500
|Arpichaya Yubol
|20000
|Gina Kim
|20000
|Karis Davidson
|20000
|Lauren Stephenson
|20000
|Maddie Szeryk
|20000
|Mel Reid
|20000
|Paula Creamer
|20000
|Yaeeun Hong
|20000