2023 Lotte Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

04/10/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Brooke Henderson


The 2023 Lotte Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Georgia Hall is next best at 8-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their play in March.

Celine Boutier is 9-to-1, along with Nasa Hataoka.

2023 Lotte Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Lotte Championship, with the LPGA Tour moving to Hawaii as a lead in to the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season.

Brooke Henderson has already won this year, and she's liked Hawaiian golf in the past -- albeit at a different venue than this week.

Lucy Li has been acquitting herself well in 2023, so she may be worth a wager.

Emily Pedersen played very well here last year, and she's been above board from tee-to-green. On a windy course, she makes sense because putting could be a struggle for all.

2023 Lotte Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Hyo Joo Kim 700
Georgia Hall 800
Celine Boutier 900
Nasa Hataoka 900
Brooke Henderson 1200
Ayaka Furue 1400
Hae Ran Ryu 1400
Hye Jin Choi 1800
Lucy Li 2500
Allisen Corpuz 2800
In Gee Chun 2800
Hinako Shibuno 3000
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 3000
Aditi Ashok 5000
Marina Alex 5000
Minami Katsu 5000
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 5000
Ryann O'Toole 5500
Lizette Salas 6000
Emily Pedersen 6600
Stacy Lewis 6600
Perrine Delacour 7000
Azahara Munoz 8000
Esther Henseleit 8000
Frida Kinhult 8000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 8000
Yuna Nishimura 8000
Celine Borge 10000
Hyo Joon Jang 10000
Lauren Coughlin 10000
Manon De Roey 10000
Pernilla Lindberg 10000
Xiaowen Yin 10000
Yealimi Noh 10000
Maude Aimee Leblanc 11000
Anne Van Dam 12500
Annie Park 12500
Brittany Altomare 12500
Bronte Law 12500
Grace Kim 12500
Jaravee Boonchant 12500
Jasmine Suwannapura 12500
Jennifer Song 12500
Ruixin Liu 12500
Sarah Schmelzel 12500
Stephanie Kyriacou 12500
Stephanie Meadow 12500
Wei Ling Hsu 12500
Amy Olson 15000
Caroline Inglis 15000
Dana Fall 15000
Erika Hara 15000
Jennifer Chang 15000
Magdalena Simmermacher 15000
Mi Hyang Lee 15000
Paula Reto 15000
Yu Liu 15000
Bailey Tardy 17500
Kiira Riihijarvi 17500
Laura Wearn 17500
Sung Hyun Park 17500
You Min Hwang 17500
Arpichaya Yubol 20000
Gina Kim 20000
Karis Davidson 20000
Lauren Stephenson 20000
Maddie Szeryk 20000
Mel Reid 20000
Paula Creamer 20000
Yaeeun Hong 20000

