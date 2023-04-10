2023 Lotte Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Lotte Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Georgia Hall is next best at 8-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their play in March.

Celine Boutier is 9-to-1, along with Nasa Hataoka.

2023 Lotte Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Lotte Championship, with the LPGA Tour moving to Hawaii as a lead in to the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season.

Brooke Henderson has already won this year, and she's liked Hawaiian golf in the past -- albeit at a different venue than this week.

Lucy Li has been acquitting herself well in 2023, so she may be worth a wager.

Emily Pedersen played very well here last year, and she's been above board from tee-to-green. On a windy course, she makes sense because putting could be a struggle for all.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Lotte Championship betting odds: Outright winner