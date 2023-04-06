How to stream the Masters using the Masters app or website and Google Chrome or Google Home

You can watch every shot from the 2023 Masters online, getting almost the entirety of tournament coverage through Masters.com and the Masters apps. However, those are smaller screens. If you want to stream the Masters but watch the stream on your TV, then you have several options, including Google Home (Google Chromecast) or casting using your Google Chrome browser or Android device.

Here's how you can cast the Masters online streaming channels from the Masters app to your TV using Google Home or the Google Chrome browser and a smart TV. If you have these options, then watching the Masters app or Masters.com on your TV is a breeze.

RELATED: 2022 Masters Tournament streaming schedule

How to stream the Masters using the Masters app or website and Google Chromecast

You can do this from your Android device with a Chromecast:

Turn on your Google Chromecast and make sure it's connected to your phone. On your Android device, download, install and open the Google Home app. At the top of the screen, hit the hamburger/3-bar menu in the search box. From the menu that flies in from the left, select Cast Screen/Audio. On the screen that loads, hit Cast Screen/Audio, confirm the Chromecast you're sending to, then exit the app. Fire up the Masters app, open up a stream and enjoy!

If you're doing this from your desktop or another computer:

Install Google Chrome if you don't already have it. Go to Masters.com and click the Live button at the top of the page to open the streaming channels. Pick the one you want to watch. Once the video channel loads, right-click anywhere in the video frame and click Cast. Your Google Home device or smart TV with Chromecast will then automatically start casting the browser window. Click the full-screen button in the Masters.com streaming player to have the biggest view of the action possible on your browser tab, which you'll then see on TV.

This is an option available natively on many smart TVs, including Vizio, which offers native Chromecast capability from their SmartFeed functionality. Other TV makers offer this, too.

Alternatively, you can use the ESPN app on your smart TV and fire up streaming channels through ESPN. You'll have to verify your ESPN subscription through your cable, satellite or streaming provider to watch ESPN coverage. You can watch the other Masters digital channels -- which are, again, free on masters.com -- in the ESPN app if you subscribe to ESPN+.

You can do the same thing with the CBS app and website for their weekend broadcast coverage.