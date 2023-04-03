2023 Masters weather forecast shows plenty of rain, modest winds at Augusta National

The 2023 Masters weather forecast looks to include plenty of rain falling at Augusta National Golf Club.

The general weather forecast calls for temperatures in the 60s and 70s, though the opening day on Thursday will feature warm temperatures in the upper 80s.

With rain forecast for later on Thursday, as well as much of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Augusta National will play longer for most of the field. Though the club's Sub-Air systems will help vacuum moisture from underneath the putting surfaces, they should hold shots better over the course of the tournament.

The rain will be a bigger factor in the tournament and its timing than the wind, which will hover in the 10-12 mph range throughout much of the tournament week.

The Par-3 Contest will be spared, though, with great weather forecast for Wednesday on the renovated short course.

However, if the weather and timing of the week is thrown off such that the tournament would need to finish on Monday (and Augusta National will do everything in their power to avoid that), there's a good chance of showers on Monday morning.

2023 Masters updated weather forecast