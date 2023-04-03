2023 Masters concessions news: What food items are new on the menu at Augusta National?

One of the best parts about attending the Masters Tournament and going to Augusta National as a patron is the food served at the tournament.

The food and beverages are inexpensive and taste great.

While so many aspects of Masters food remains the same from year to year, Augusta National Golf Club is always thinking about the patron experience. They evaluate the concessions menu every year and decide if they need to make updates or changes.

There are several changes to the 2023 Masters concessions menu.

The turkey and cheese sandwich on wheat has been taken off the menu, replaced with a new chicken salad sandwich on honey wheat bread.

Good news on the dessert side! The Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches will be served during the 2023 Masters Tournament after supply-chain issues created problems during the pandemic.

The fresh brewed coffee is now $2, an increase of 50 cents, which happened with a few menu items. The American craft beer item has been formally replaced with the Masters Crow's Nest beer. There's now a white wine option for $6.

Crackers have been replaced with Southern cheese straws.

All in all, it looks like another great year at the Masters.