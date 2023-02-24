Epson Tour adding a new event in North Carolina celebrating forward thinking in the sport

The Epson Tour will return to North Carolina in 2023 with a new event, the Champions Fore Change Invitational, with the goal of celebrating the work of the tour and its partners in their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Taberna Country Club in New Bern, N.C., will host the event, which will be played June 1-4.

“The Epson Tour and its partners are continuously working to support the dreams of athletes around the world and provide the best opportunities to grow both their careers and the game of golf,” said Jody Brothers, the Epson Tour’s Chief Business and Operations Officer. “The Champions Fore Change Invitational is a great way to showcase the talent on the Road to the LPGA and celebrate the multitude of various nationalities represented on tour.”

The field will consist of 144 athletes, including Epson Tour members and special exemptions, competing for a $200,000 purse. The winner of the Mack Champ Invitational, a tournament for the game’s best junior golfers of diverse backgrounds, will be invited to compete, as well as the winners of the National Women’s Collegiate Golf Championship and the PGA Works Collegiate Championship.

“The LPGA has the opportunity to become the leader in the Changing the Face of Golf cultural movement,” said the LPGA’s Senior Director of Community and Inclusion, Laura Diaz.

“I see so much potential in diversifying women’s golf and creating a more equitable playing field. The pipeline of young women who will become the future of the LPGA is strong, and I know that through this work we will inspire more women and girls to see themselves as part of the Epson Tour.”