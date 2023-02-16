PGA Tour event likely heading to Myrtle Beach in 2024: Report

The PGA Tour appears likely to be making a stop in Myrtle Beach starting in 2024.

According to a report from the Charleston Post and Courier, the Grand Strand will play host to a tournament that is likely going to fall in the May portion of the schedule, somewhere in between the Masters and Wells Fargo Championship. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Golf Tourism Solutions are negotiating the contract with the PGA Tour, which will reportedly start as a four-year deal.

The tournament would be called the Myrtle Beach Classic, pending a different title sponsor putting its name on the event.

As for the spot the Myrtle Beach Classic would take on the PGA Tour schedule, the answer is unclear. In the late April and May timeframe, the PGA Tour events currently on the schedule are the Mexico Open at Vidanta, the Wells Fargo Championship, the AT&T Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge. Three of the events are long-standing tournaments. The PGA Championship, conducted by the PGA of America, is also in May.

The venue for this PGA Tour event has not been finalized, though there are 90 courses in the Grand Strand region that could conceptually host the event. The most likely candidates in the area are The Dunes Club, Barefoot Resort courses or TPC Myrtle Beach.