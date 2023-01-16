2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson is next best at 7-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Danielle Kang is 9-to-1, while Leona Maguire is on 11-to-1 in a field featuring just 29 players.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with the LPGA Tour returning to Orlando to start off the year with an event limited to winners from the last two seasons. There's also a pro-am component to this, with a separate competition for amateurs at the same time, with all the players competing together.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner