2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/16/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson is next best at 7-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Danielle Kang is 9-to-1, while Leona Maguire is on 11-to-1 in a field featuring just 29 players.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with the LPGA Tour returning to Orlando to start off the year with an event limited to winners from the last two seasons. There's also a pro-am component to this, with a separate competition for amateurs at the same time, with all the players competing together.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nelly Korda 400
Brooke Henderson 700
Danielle Kang 900
Leona Maguire 1100
Maja Stark 1200
Nasa Hataoka 1200
Celine Boutier 1400
Charley Hull 1400
Yuka Saso 2000
Andrea Lee 2200
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 2200
Ayaka Furue 2500
Gaby Lopez 2500
Lizette Salas 2500
Ally Ewing 2800
Gemma Dryburgh 2800
Anna Nordqvist 3500
Matilda Castren 4000
Jennifer Kupcho 5500
Moriya Jutanugarn 5500
Paula Reto 5500
Ryann O'Toole 6000
Ariya Jutanugarn 6600
Ashleigh Buhai 6600
Marina Alex 7500
Pajaree Anannarukarn 8000
Wei-Ling Hsu 12500
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 16000
Patty Tavatanakit 17500

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

