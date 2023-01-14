2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday Round 3: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Saturday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event.

With the event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. After a cut was made on Saturday morning, and 76 players made it through to the final two rounds.

The third-round action is scheduled get underway at 8 a.m. local time -- or 1 p.m. Eastern time -- with threesomes off both the 1st and 10th tees. The groups will go off in threesomes off both tees until 10 a.m. local, when the final group of Chris Kirk, Taylor Montgomery and JJ Spaun tee off.

Golf fans can start watching the tournament live at 1 p.m. Eastern time, when PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starts their brief preview before getting right into the golf action with four channels of coverage that goes until approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern. You must be subscribed to ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live.

If you're planning on watch the PGA Tour on TV on Saturday, Golf Channel and NBC are where you'll need to go. NBC and Golf Channel have coverage of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii third round, and their coverage starts at 4 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 6 p.m. on NBC before going to Golf Channel from 6-8 p.m. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel to watch their coverage window. All Golf Channel subscribers can also stream the network's coverage on Peacock, as well as the NBC Sports app or website.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii third-round tee times

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS 8:00 a.m. 1 Andrew Novak, Will Gordon, Anders Albertson 8:10 a.m. 1 Brian Stuard, K.H. Lee, Ben Martin 8:20 a.m. 1 MJ Daffue, Harry Hall, Kevin Tway 8:30 a.m. 1 Doc Redman, Harris English, Justin Suh 8:40 a.m. 1 Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Augusto Núñez 8:50 a.m. 1 Nate Lashley, Byeong Hun An, Adam Scott 9:00 a.m. 1 Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Michael Thompson 9:10 a.m. 1 Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy, Joseph Winslow 9:20 a.m. 1 Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Yu 9:30 a.m. 1 Stephan Jaeger, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd 9:40 a.m. 1 Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim, Denny McCarthy 9:50 a.m. 1 Hayden Buckley, David Lipsky, Ben Taylor 10:00 a.m. 1 Chris Kirk, Taylor Montgomery, J.J. Spaun 8:00 a.m. 10 Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis, Russell Henley 8:10 a.m. 10 Brian Harman, Zac Blair, Eric Cole 8:20 a.m. 10 Aaron Baddeley, Patton Kizzire, Brice Garnett 8:30 a.m. 10 Danny Lee, Hideki Matsuyama, Joseph Bramlett 8:40 a.m. 10 Taiga Semikawa, Keita Nakajima, Tyson Alexander 8:50 a.m. 10 Kelly Kraft, Matt Kuchar, Cole Hammer 9:00 a.m. 10 Davis Thompson, Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Palmer 9:10 a.m. 10 Aaron Rai, Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg 9:20 a.m. 10 Adam Long, Nico Echavarria, Kazuki Higa 9:30 a.m. 10 Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele, Chad Ramey 9:40 a.m. 10 Tom Hoge, Adam Svensson, Zach Johnson 9:50 a.m. 10 Ryan Brehm, Russell Knox 10:00 a.m. 10 Austin Smotherman, Adam Schenk

January 6 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, January 14: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

January 6 Streaming schedule

All times Eastern