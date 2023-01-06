Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing Hawaiian shirts at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Fashion PGA Tour

Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing Hawaiian shirts at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

01/06/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Jon Rahm


Most of the world's best golfers are competing in Maui this week at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and you'll notice many are playing on Friday while wearing Hawaiian print shirts. Even some media members are getting in on the fun.

The reason players are wearing Hawaiian shirts for the second round, though, isn't because they're in the Aloha State this week.

Rather, players are wearing Hawaiian shirts for the Friday round because it's going to do some good for local communities.

Tournament title sponsor, Sentry Insurance, is based in Wisconsin. However, they're offering to donate $1,000 to Hawaiian community charities for each player who wears a Hawaiian shirt for the second round.

With 39 total players in the field, that would mean $39,000 donated to charity if every player participates. Of course, there's no reason not to participate. Pretty much every fashion house in golf makes something approximating a Hawaiian print or a print inspired by Hawaiian culture.

Frankly, more players should be wearing Hawaiian print clothes at the year-opening tournament, so this is a good way to incentivize that. But expect players to go back to their typical scripting for the final two rounds.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.