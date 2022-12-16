Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy-led TGL finds site for their unique golf stadium

The purpose-built venue for the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led golf concept known as TGL will be built not too far from where the superstar golfers themselves live.

Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., will be the site of the TGL venue. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with the project being completed ahead of an anticipated league launch in 2024.

Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm have already signed on to play in the 18-player, six-team league.

The venue, which is designed to offer a stadium-like feel for fans with a mixture of in-person and simulator golf components, will be constructed on an otherwise unused 10-acre portion of the campus.

“The state of Florida, and Palm Beach specifically, emerged as the prime choice as the inaugural home of TGL," said Mike McCarley, co-founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, which Woods and McIlroy co-founded.

"Our partnership with Palm Beach State College, which has served the community for nearly 90 years, will not just build upon our commitment to providing more access and opportunities through our tech-focused approach, but also by partnering on education, professional development and vocational opportunities. TMRW Sports plans to tap into the diverse talent pool at Palm Beach State College and will also serve as a resource for students interested in careers in sports, technology, and entertainment.”

As part of the relationship, Palm Beach State College will benefit from TMRW Sports enhancing business, marketing, sports management, and technology curricula. TGL will bring paid internships, co-op positions and part-time jobs working in various areas across technology, hospitality, and administrative services, for current students and graduates.