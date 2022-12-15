Jordan Spieth invests in Invited, the nation’s largest golf club owner

Jordan Spieth started his golf life at Brookhaven Country Club in Texas, spending countless hours on the course and range, with friends and family as he started developing into the golfer that would eventually win three majors (so far) and become No. 1 in the world.

Brookhaven is owned by a company called Invited, formerly ClubCorp, which is the largest owner-operator of private clubs in the United States. So it all comes full circle, then, that Jordan Spieth is now an investor in and ambassador for Invited.

“I’m excited to work with the team at Invited to help grow the company and leverage their unmatched platform to create an even greater impact in our communities," said Spieth in an announcement. "The partnership makes perfect sense as golf continues to expand in exciting ways, reaching new audiences while growing the impact on those who need a helping hand.”

Spieth not only is a popular face on the PGA Tour, but he also has a great public image rooted in being someone likable and who represents companies and causes that are easy to support.

"There is no golfer on the PGA Tour today that is a more natural fit for Invited to partner with as we look to grow the game and drive meaningful impact in our communities than Jordan Spieth," said company CEO David Pillsbury.

"While he is one of the most successful, well-known golfers on the Tour, Jordan and the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation have assured us all that his legacy will go significantly beyond the game. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to the progress we will make together.”