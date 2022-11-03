DP World Tour introduces $150,000 in guaranteed earnings for players

The DP World Tour is following in the footsteps of the PGA Tour, introducing a minimum earning floor for tour players in their primary exemption categories.

Starting with the 2022-2023 season, the DP World Tour will guarantee $150,000 in annual salary to players in exemption category Nos. 1-17 who compete in at least 15 events of the 39-event schedule. The guarantee is a floor for earnings, not a bonus paid on top of earnings for each player.

Rookies, Challenge Tour graduates and Qualifying School graduates can take an advance of up to $20,000 ahead of the season to fund long-haul early season travel.

The move comes on the heels of the PGA Tour announcing a $500,000 earnings floor for players starting next season. In fact, this assurance is made possible by the strategic alliance with the PGA Tour.

“Our overall prize fund for the 2023 season represents $50 million more than 2021 and also underlines the strength of our partnership with the PGA Tour, who are working with us to drive revenue and a long-term growth plan," said European Tour Group CEO Keith Pelley.

“One of the many benefits we have been able to introduce because of this partnership is the new Earnings Assurance Programme, similar to what they already have on the PGA Tour. I have always believed that it is an incredible accomplishment for any professional golfer to simply gain their playing rights on the DP World Tour and this new initiative recognises and rewards that achievement.

“Although we will never lose the magic of the meritocracy and purity of a performance-based structure, this now offers certainty of income to those players who have made it to the pinnacle of the professional game in Europe."

DP World Tour members in Categories 18-20 will not be eligible for the earnings floor, but they will be eligible for a $1,500 payout if they miss the cut in an event, which will assist with travel costs and other tournament-related expenses.