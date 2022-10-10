2022 Zozo Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Zozo Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're in Japan for the Zozo Championship. We have a few headline players -- namely Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland -- and a ton of solid guys that are trying to cement their place early in the season.

2022 Zozo Championship One and Done picks

Hideki Matsuyama: The champion from a year ago has to be among the favorites this time around as well.

Xander Schauffele: Came off great at the Presidents Cup, and he clinched the winning point. Past winner, albeit not here.

Tom Kim: Another win wouldn't really be surprising at this point. He's young and hungry.

Collin Morikawa: The cut is back, baby! I think this is another major year for him.

My pick this week is Hideki Matsuyama.

