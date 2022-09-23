Michelle Wie West to host new LPGA event at Liberty National with AJGA component

Michelle Wie West is set to host a new LPGA event that will have a unique junior golf tie-in.

According to Golfweek, Wie West will host the new Mizuho Americas Open starting in 2023. The event, which will debut June 1-4 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., will feature a field of 120 LPGA players competing for a $2.75 million purse.

In addition, an AJGA invitational tournament will be played concurrently, with 24 of the best female junior players in the world taking on the same venue.

Wie West is a Mizuho ambassador, completing the loop for the tournament's title sponsor. Mizuho Financial Group is a massive bank, with more than $2 trillion in assets under management in their Americas division, and Mizuho Americas is based in New York City.

This event marks another important moment for the LPGA Tour, which has seen purses surge for the major championships they sanction. Purses for week-to-week LPGA Tour events have continued to climb, albeit not at the same brisk pace as the majors. This new event, along with the Cognizant Founders Cup, is another example of that starting to change.

Moving forward, the LPGA expects the minimum purse on Tour to be $2 million.

Liberty National has hosted a variety of big events, including the 2017 Presidents Cup and several editions of The Northern Trust, the former FedEx Cup playoff event.

Wie West becomes the second official host of an LPGA Tour event on the 2023 schedule, with Annika Sorenstam becoming host of the Pelican Women's Championship, which will be renamed The Annika.